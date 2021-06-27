Collapsed Miami Condos’ Rooftop Cell Tower Also Being Investigated in Class-Action Lawsuit

Cell towers and antennas can and do collapse and/or catch fire. The Electronic Silent Spring website provides a list of incidents. Activist Post has reported about this as well. In fact, there was a cell tower fire earlier this year on top of an apartment building roof.

It’s too soon to tell whether the cell tower on the roof of the Miami Surfside building had anything to do with what happened there. However, it’s worth considering given the increase in cell towers and antennas being installed in the U.S. and worldwide on rooftops and everywhere else for the insidious “Race to 5G”. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) now allows single-family homeowners to install antennas to their homes too.

From CBS Miami:

Class-Action Lawsuit Filed In Surfside Condo Collapse

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first official lawsuit after the deadly condominium collapse has been filed. There are likely to be many more, as people attempt to get justice for everyone affected by this tragedy.

Some residents are reflecting on possible red flags or missed signs before the building came crumbling down.

“It is not a normal sound in a building, but she didn’t think anything of it. I didn’t think anything of it, “ says Pablo Rodriguez, whose parents are still unaccounted for. He says his mother heard a loud creaking noise in the days before this happened. “Now, in hindsight, you always wonder if you should have paid more attention to it.”

Janette Aguero and her family made it out of the building. She says accumulating water in the parking garage made her think.

“It was always wet, even when it was dry out and you kind of wondered where did that water come from?” she says.

As residents and their loved ones seek answers, some say the condo building needs to be held accountable for the tragedy.

Attorney Brad Sohn says he was contacted by unit owner Manuel Drezner Thursday morning.

“The lawsuit that we filed, so far, is a class action lawsuit on behalf of all unit owners, seeking compensation for their completely destroyed homes,” he says.

They’re seeking $5 million in compensation. The defendant is named as the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association.

“We just felt that it was very important to get going, Sohn says, “Particularly when lawsuits have an important public function in terms of forcing people to be transparent and forcing people to provide information, which are things that will not only help the victims directly, but hopefully prevent something like this from ever happening again.”

The class-action suit claims the Association had the responsibility to safeguard lives and property and failed to do so with possible oversights in maintenance or repairs to the site.

“It’s my understanding that there were credible complaints and significant concerns raised by people who were close to the situation several years prior to this happening,” says Sohn.

Other lawsuits are in their early information-gathering stages.

“We are doing a very thorough investigation. We are working all night and day,” says Attorney Adam Moskowitz. “We are talking to people who did maintenance on the building for 30 years. We are talking to inspectors. We are talking to the roofing companies. There was a cell tower built on the roof. We are investigating whether that was proper.” (emphasis added – Ed.)



He says he’s been contacted by about a dozen families. For him, this tragedy hits close to home.

“My partner has family friends who are still missing. He was at the vigil all morning. We have friends who were still missing. It’s very emotional for us.”

All have the goal of getting to the bottom of what happened and making sure those impacted get justice.

“We want to make sure we hold everybody that’s responsible liable for this damage for this horrible incident that should not of occurred,” says Moskowitz.

He is filing something with the State Court of Miami next week.

Sohn says more lawsuits, including wrongful death and personal injury suits, are expected in the near future.

Anyone who has information that may help build a case, they encourage to come forward.

Of course, fires and structural safety hazards aren’t the only reasons to not want to live in a building with a cell tower or antennas attached to it (like above your balcony!). The radiation being emitted from this infrastructure is biologically harmful – especially to children. Got pets? Exposure is harmful to them too.

