Colorado doomsday camp members fear election may spark civil war

A Colorado survivalist camp has activated its highest alert level in history amid fears the upcoming presidential election results could spark widespread civil unrest.

Fortitude Ranch, located in the southern part of the state, is now in ‘collapse’ mode and is welcoming dozens of its members ahead of Election Day next Tuesday.

Members – who pay a minimum of $1000 per year for access to the doomsday camp – fear that riots, looting and even a civil war could break out, regardless of who wins the election.

‘Civil war seems unlikely. You don’t estimate the probability of something like that, but is it inconceivable? Absolutely not. The election could be a real trigger,’ Fortitude Ranch’s CEO, Drew Miller, told KDVR on Thursday.

Read the rest here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/colorado-doomsday-camp-members-fear-election-may-spark-civil-war/ar-BB1ay8l8