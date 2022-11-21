Colorado Gay Bar Gunman Charged With 5 Counts of Murder and ‘Bias-Motivated Crime’

Accused Colorado gay bar gunman Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was charged Monday with five counts of first degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crime in the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday night that killed five and injured 25 people. A motive has not yet been identified in the attack. Aldrich was reportedly beaten into submission by two club patrons–a beating that put him the hospital.

Aldrich is expected to be released Monday or Tuesday to face the charges in court, according to KDVR.

The AP was first to report on the murder and bias charges (excerpt):

“According to online court records obtained Monday, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich is facing five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury.”

Michael Allen, the District Attorney for Colorado’s 4th Judicial District who is handling the case, said on Morning Joe that a motive had yet to be determined, but that the case was being considered bias-motivated. Allen dodged a question about reports Aldrich was accused in a bomb threat case against his mother last year citing privacy rules.

The Biden Justice Department issued a statement Monday expressing interest in the case:

Statement on Shooting at Club Q In Colorado Springs Colorado Springs – The Denver FBI Field Office, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, National Security Division, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado are aware of the situation regarding the shooting in Colorado Springs at Club Q, and we will review all available facts of the incident to determine what federal response is warranted. The FBI is providing assistance to the Colorado Springs Police Department. “On behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Justice, we offer our deepest condolences to the victims and their families, and our sorrow for the tragedy that has unfolded here. We will work closely with District Attorney Michael Allen, with local law enforcement, Mayor Suthers, and the Colorado Springs community to ensure the person who did this is brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan.

The latest press release by the Colorado Springs Police Department was issued Sunday. (A press conference is planned for noon Monday MST):

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Five people are dead and 25 injured after a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs at 3430 North Academy. Victims are being treated at both UC Health Memorial and Penrose hospitals. The names of the victims are not being released until their families are notified. Colorado Springs Police Department officers were dispatched to the location at 11:57 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 after receiving a 911 call at 11:56:57pm. Officers arrived at 12:00 a.m. and the suspect was taken into custody at 12:02 a.m. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, who was also injured. Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding and cooperating on the investigation. Multiple firearms were found at the scene. Law enforcement is still working to identify who the firearms belonged to. The suspect used a long rifle during the shooting. We are asking anyone in the community who might have seen something, has information about this incident or has video to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department’s nonemergency line at 719-444-7000. The public may visit ColoradoSprings.gov/ClubQ for information about resources and services

