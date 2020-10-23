Colorado residents reveal they escaped their homes just MINUTES before the record-breaking wildfire exploded and torched 100,000 acres in a night

Daily News

Colorado residents are revealing how the fled for their lives as a raging wildfire tore toward their homes on Wednesday night.

Helicopter pilot Jimmy Negri, who hails from the small town of Grand Lake, ran from his property after picking up his elderly mother as the East Troublesome Fire exploded in size.

By nightfall, the fire had torched around 24,000 acres of land, and by Thursday morning, more than 125,000 acres had been burnt through. It is now the fourth-largest fire in Colorado’s history.

Negri was one of 400 Grand Lake residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes at the last minute as conditions worsened and the fire expanded in size.

‘In the morning [Wednesday], the fire was 14 miles away from us according to Google Earth, the wind wasn’t a factor,’ Negri told 9NEWS, where he previously worked as a TV news pilot.

‘Then at a quarter to seven we got a call saying, “Get out now.”’

See pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8870129/Colorado-man-recalls-escaped-home-record-breaking-wildfire-EXPLODED.html