Commanding General at Fort Campbell Issues New Guidelines – Unvaccinated Soldiers Cannot Take Pass or Leave Base – Considered Non-Deployable

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Recently, Commanding General MG JP McGee issued new guidelines for unvaccinated soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division during a virtual town hall Tuesday night.

As of today, unvaccinated soldiers can not take a pass and can not take Leave (which is earned from time served). And, according to our source, unvaccinated soldiers are now considered non-deployable.

Previous to this, there was a 20 mile restriction on pass and leave policy. From our source, “This is essentially taking any choice away from soldiers who have sworn an oath to protect and defend this great country. Absolutely embarrassing how they handle something like this.”

Clarksville Now reported:

In a livestreamed town hall event, Maj. Gen. McGee announced that soldiers choosing to remain unvaccinated should not “not consider things business as usual,” when making travel plans this summer. “It would be irresponsible of me to allow soldiers to travel unvaccinated throughout the United States and bring that back and have an impact on our soldiers, their families and our overall operational readiness. I’m sure that’s not gonna be a popular decision for some, and that’s quite alright,” McGee said. McGee said he and his staff are considering a range of options, including limited range of travel and increased reporting requirements for soldiers; however, no final decisions have been made as to restrictions. Soldiers who are fully vaccinated should expect more freedom of travel, according to McGee’s update.

Gateway Pundit