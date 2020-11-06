Communitarianism & Its Plan for Society

Tradition in Action – by Trudy Lawrence

While Communism established a dictatorship of the proletariat, Communitarianism is a dictatorship of the community. It is called the next step, the more advanced stage of human social evolution. As Vaclav Klaus, second President of the Czech Republic, noted, “It does not merely relegate individualism to a subordinate position, but is openly hostile to it. It is an ideology of ‘civic society’ which is nothing less than one version of post-Marxist collectivism.”

The theory being presented to advance Communitarianism is that Capitalism and Communism were two necessary, conflicting, temporary stages in human social development. From this clash, a fortunate synthesis is supposed to emerge when the whole world will descend into chaos and all the sides of every conflict will surrender to one single ideology. Communitarianism pretends to be that final synthesis in the Hegelian-Marxist dialectic.

Of course, there is no synthesis. This Communitarianism is really just a form of Communism, being offered with a different gravy in order to please modern tastes. It is also a way to present Communism, which is intrinsically evil as Pope Pius XI wrote in Divini Redemptoris (1937), as equal to Capitalism, which is not intrinsically evil. The last two Popes have been spreading this myth also, pretending the two systems are equally bad, causing confusion in the Catholic faithful. Even many conservative and traditionalist Catholics are falling for this ruse. The winner, of course, is Communitarianism, and all the socialist variants that lead to it or support it.

The controllers

This seems to be the old battle plan to achieve the world domination in a new form. For example in the European Union, which is a partial realization of this universal plan, the “generals” in this sham battle between Communism and Capitalism are recruited from Europe’s secret societies and brotherhoods, who can all be grouped together under the metaphorical tarpaulin of the Illuminati (Philip Jones).

Much of the ideological base of the EU agenda can be found in the works of Count R.N. Coudenhove Kalergi, justifiably regarded by many as the “godfather” of the European Union. It began with the publishing of his manifesto Paneuropa (1923), which presented the idea of a unified European State. It was he who suggested Beethoven’s hymn as the EU’s national anthem, and played a large part in the design of the EU logo with its 12 stars symbolizing the 12 tribes of Israel. Count Kalergi mentioned in his autobiography that he had been financed by the Rothschild’s, and in the U.S., by Paul Warburg and Bernard Baruch.(1)

Count Kalergi’s vision was an Europe controlled by a small group comprised of the top plutocracy of Europe. In fact since the end of WWII, the major dynamic behind the movement has come not from the European side, but from the eastern seaboard “establishment” families, such as the Rockefeller’s, Harriman’s, Morgan’s, Dulles’ and Bush’s.

The goal was to promote unlimited “freedom” for their own special interests – the freedom to grab and loot any or all of the world’s resources. This is what is touted today as the full globalization of the world markets. The project is enforced by organizations like the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations.

The role of usury

The chosen economists first needed to structure an illegitimate money power without any public mandate drawing its strength from usury and the distorted capitalism of the monopolies. They did this of course, with powerful centralized systems like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. Among the important sources of the great power in the 20th and 21st century we find big money, and the root of it, an immoral and illicit usury, that is, the manipulation of economy to lend money at disproportionate interest rates.

Philip Jones gives us an example: “Since the 1980s, banks and lenders have seemingly been falling over themselves to lend money. Now, as we try to ride out our present woes, we are told that money is scarce. Why is it scarce? Because the same people who were lending it so willingly, are no longer doing so. … In this way, millions of people have been enticed to sign their freedoms away for the promise of a new home, car, kitchen or bathroom.

“Then when the times was right – which is now – they started calling in unpaid loans, manipulating prices, raising interest rates and destroying jobs and manufacturing production in the process. Then, with the people in fear for their existence and terrified of what the future might bring, demanding naively that something be done, they come up with the solution they had planned all along: More centralization of bank ownership, State and corporate mergers through ‘government buyout packages and the call of a uniform across the board single currency not only for Europe, but for the whole planet.” (2)

What is the result? The middle classes emerge so badly damaged from this situation that their economical power base no longer exists. It is how the socialist leveling process enters the system.

The subversion of culture

This communitarian process also subverts national and regional culture, including literature and art, as well as undermines family and morality.

This has been achieved through a diabolical program of culture distortion, promoting subversive genres of popular music, ever more degrading and perverse forms of pornography, theater and cinema that distort reality and show an inverted and corrupted ideal of what is natural and moral.

Homosexuality is promoted to break the model of marriage according to the natural law, and every kind of decadence is encouraged.

In short, a people’s healthy culture, based on the law of God and developed by Christian Civilization, is replaced with universal forms of entertainment contrived to instill revolution and perversion on a mass scale.

Satanic looking rock stars and immodest and openly immoral single mother movie stars are touted as role models for the youth. This undermining and subversion of the culture is openly promoted and encouraged by the media, also controlled by the Communitarian plutocracy bent on the centralization and uniformization of every aspect of society.

1. Read more about the Count, and the connection of the recently deceased Otto von Habsburg, who succeeded him as president of the Pan European Union, in “The Mount Pelerin Society,” The Synarchy

2.The EU Communitarian Agenda, 9-24-2009

