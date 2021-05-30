Employers are allowed to require the COVID-19 vaccine, and can also legally provide incentives, including cash, to workers who get jabbed, according to updated guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Companies must still provide reasonable accommodation for employees who are exempt from mandatory immunization under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.
The commission also stated that employer incentives must not be “coercive,” but stopped short of providing examples of illegal offers.
Some experts say there’s enough legal gray area that a flurry of lawsuits could arise as companies start to bring their workers back to the physical workplace as the COVID-19 pandemic eases in the U.S.
“What is ‘coercive’ is unclear because, just as with anything else, one person’s view of what is a coercive incentive is not the same as another person’s,” said Helen Rella, an employment attorney at New York-based law firm Wilk Auslander. “You might find an incentive of $100 coercive and another person might find an incentive of $10,000 coercive. That’s where the door is left open [where] we don’t have the detailed guidance we were hoping to receive.”
The EEOC was due to update its guidance regarding the vaccine and other COVID-related matters.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-vaccine-employers-require-eeoc/
2 thoughts on “Companies can make employees take COVID-19 vaccine, EEOC says”
Let me sum it up!
There is no authority for any of this, all these Gov and Quasi gov entities employing fancy words and legalese are of no meaning.
It is all coercion, it is all an insidious crime.
There has been zero contrary information, debates allowed in the main stream media!
It has been 110% total one sided propaganda, and I am speaking from a point of view as if I was just a normal American moron who still votes and thinks we have a functioning American Government, let alone a real press!
Folks like us who are in the depth Of knowledge about the NWO in motion as we speak are a thousand miles past any of these debates about rights and authority or even a discussion that these things are even possible under the people’s laws.
They are not ever going to stop any of this mostly cause there is no push back; as of yet….
I’ll just keep waiting for the organized militias to start making a stand somewhere, somehow and then we; the wayward lone wolves, can enjoin the fight.!!!
Yeah, I know I’ll have a long fkn wait if that’s the case …!
I believe OSHA is saying that if there are side effects it’s a work related issue.
Not that I give a flying one.