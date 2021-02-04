Computer Consultant Identified in Sunrise, Florida, Slaying of FBI Agents

Heavy

David Lee Huber was a 55-year-old computer consultant who was named by the FBI as the suspect accused of shooting and killing two veteran FBI agents who were executing a warrant in a child exploitation case.

He was described by neighbors as a loner who was a bit off, sending off red flags to some. There were some pockmarks in an otherwise seemingly typical life – a divorce, a bankruptcy, and an eviction. But he had no criminal history.

In a statement, FBI Director Chris Wray named the deceased agents as Special Agents Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, and Daniel Alfin, 36.

The FBI director paid tribute to to both agents for exemplifying “heroism today in defense of their country.”

In addition to the slain agents, the suspect also shot three other agents. Wray added that five agents were shot in all; two are in stable condition at the hospital and one did not suffer wounds requiring hospitalization.

