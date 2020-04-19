Comrade Bill de Blasio Announces Snitch Line for New Yorkers to Tell on Social Distance Rule Breakers

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

New York City now has its own snitch line!

Earlier this week socialist New York City Mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters New York City will not reopen until July or August AT THE EARLIEST!

Now the good Mayor de Blasio is encouraging his serfdom to snitch on their neighbors for breaking the social distancing rules.

This is straight out of the Marxist handbook.

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

Here’s the first complaint from last night…

