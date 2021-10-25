Concerned Mother Wants to Air TV Ad on Pfizer’s Dangerous Vaccine After Daughter Is Severely and Permanently Damaged — But Comcast Refuses Ad at Last Minute

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

13-year-old Maddie de Garay volunteered for the Pfizer vaccine clinical trials. According to her parents, she volunteered to help, but did not expect that she would suffer significant Pfizer vaccine-related injuries.

Maddie’s mother wants to warn other parents that the COVID vaccine is not safe.

But Comcast pulled the mother’s ad telling Maddie’s story.

Comcast is complicit in the deadly conspiracy.

https://twitter.com/CovidMemo/status/1452247431530299400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1452247431530299400%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2021%2F10%2Fconcerned-mother-wants-air-tv-ad-pfizers-dangerous-vaccine-daughter-severely-permanently-damaged-comcast-refuses-ad-last-minute%2F

Maddie’s mother will be testifying at the FDA’s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on October 26th.

Here is the ad Maddie’s mother wants to air on national TV that is being blocked.

Maddie’s mother will be testifying at the FDA’s VRBPAC Meeting on Pfizer Data on October 26th.

The public can submit public comments to the FDA for its VRBPAC

meeting on Pfizer Data taking place 10/26 for Children ages 5-11. A link to submit a public

comment can be found here.

Gateway Pundit