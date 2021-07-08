CONFIRMED: Feds Were Embedded In 1/6 Crowd Alongside Militia Members

National File – by Andrew White

Court documents from June 30 pertaining to the indictment of Fi Doung, a man belonging to a “loosely affiliated, unnamed group of like-minded individuals” compared to a “known militia group located in Northern Virginia,” reveal that DC Metropolitan Police had an undercover federal employee working in DC on the morning of and leading up to the events at the Capitol on January 6, specifically at Freedom Plaza and the Capitol building area.

On the morning of January 6, 2021, FI DUONG and an associate of his (ASSOCIATE 1) introduced themselves to a Metropolitan Police Department Undercover Employee (MPD UCE) in the vicinity of Freedom Plaza, Washington, D.C. DUONG asked the MPD UCE if he/she was a “patriot,” to which the MPD UCE responded in the affirmative and asked DUONG the same question. DUONG responded by claiming to be an “operator.”

The documents reveal that the undercover federal employee, described as “MPD UCE” interacted with the patriot group affiliate, including another person described as “ASSOCIATE 1.” The undercover federal employee was revealed to be close to the “restricted zone” near the Capitol building as it was being stormed.

Later that afternoon, the MPD UCE observed DUONG kneeling by a marble fence on the West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol building, past the line of police officers and the construction scaffolding which were in place on January 6, 2021. The location where DUONG was observed is known to be within what was a restricted zone on January 6, 2021. DUONG and the MPD UCE exchanged greetings to one another but did not communicate further. DUONG did not appear to be interacting with anyone else.

The federal employee then befriended Duong over the course of weeks, even including a Bible study at Duong’s home and learning that Duong’s family fled communism from China to Vietnam, and ultimately to America. The FBI agent who wrote the documents used to indict Duong claimed that Duong intended to “take a stand” violently in Virginia rather than uproot to Texas, however, it is unclear whether Duong openly suggested violence or merely political action. Additionally, while Duong admitted to the undercover federal employee that he entered the U.S. Capitol building and delivered a letter, apparently written as a list of grievances from the militia, then promptly left.

This is the first admission from the government that an undercover federal operative was covertly interacting with patriot groups ahead of the violence at the Capitol on January 6. Questions regarding undercover federal informants and officers were first raised in a report by Revolver News:

In the year leading up to 1/6 and during 1/6 itself, to what extent were the three primary militia groups (the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters) that the FBI, DOJ, Pentagon and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies? Exactly how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous “siege” and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)? Finally, of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on 1/6, how many worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?

National File can now conclusively confirm that at least one undercover federal employee was present on that day working for DC Metropolitan Police.

Following explosive reports from Revolver News pertaining to the US government’s now-confirmed infiltration of patriot groups ahead of the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, National File has obtained exclusive footage and photos of the assault on the doors of the Capitol building leading to the inaugural stage, depicting individuals who were potentially working with or for the FBI, local police, or federal law enforcement observing, instigating, and participating in the violence.

National File will continue reporting on further potential federal involvement in instigating, participating, or documenting the civil unrest that occurred on January 6, 2021, and believes more individuals either potentially or clearly connected to the federal government will be revealed in the coming days.

