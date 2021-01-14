Confirmed: They Will De-Platform Sites Beyond Their Control Via DNS.

Abel Danger

What is DNS? When you type a site name, it is meaningless to a computer. Your computer sends the site’s name to a DNS server and the DNS server then tells your computer what IP address the site is at, and your computer then accesses that IP address. Having the IP address work correctly has to be set up on purpose. Normally you cannot just hit a site’s IP and have it load. This site is an exception. This site’s IP address is 82.221.129.208 and when you hit only that number, it still loads the most current page.

WARNING TO ALL ALT MEDIA: GET YOUR DIRECT IP ADDRESS WORKING TO LOAD YOUR SITE AND MAKE IT LOAD THE WAY MINE DOES, WHERE THE SWITCH OVER IS AUTOMATIC. IF YOU DO NOT DO THIS AND YOU ARE LEGIT, YOU WILL SOON BE GONE. THIS ARRANGEMENT ALREADY SAVED THIS SITE TWICE. THEY TRIED TAKING ME OUT OF THE DNS SERVERS TWICE, ONLY TO HAVE IT NOT WORK WELL ENOUGH. PLEASE NOTE: SHARED IP’S CANNOT BE SET UP TO DO THIS. YOU HAVE TO HAVE YOUR OWN IP, AND EVEN DRUDGE DOES NOT HAVE THAT. A majority of web sites do not. You have to buy your IP like I did.

IMPORTANT: Both ways to this site still work (because it looked too bad to have this site still about 55 percent alive with me tattling about how they took it out of the DNS servers,) so they put it back in. Once DNS is removed again, you will have to hit the site directly again at 82.221.129.208 for it to work. They might not take it out of the DNS servers at all, because they know it will be hopeless They cannot take this site down because I made damn good and sure that works and that the servers are out of their reach. You won’t find another site on the web that switches over automatically the way this one does. And everybody HAD DAMN WELL BETTER DO IT THAT WAY, NOW .

IDIOT SAYS: HEY, if they do that, I’ll just switch over to direct IP!!! I’ll WAIT. Problem: Once you are gone, how TF are you going to tell anyone what your direct IP is? You had better do that while you are still alive.

TO BE CLEAR: Migrate your server offshore. The best place to put your server is Iceland. The best web host in Iceland is Orangewebsite. With them, set up a dedicated IP, for now migrate your domain name and files, and then re-direct to the IP address via your .htaccess file. You’ll be COMMIE PROOF