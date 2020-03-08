Confused Biden Calls Himself “Obiden Bama” & Says “We Can Only Re-Elect Donald Trump”

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Democrats might prefer that their presidential hopeful front-runner be hidden away somewhere until the general election, given that the more he talks the more it’s impossible to ignore what’s clearly not just the usual gaffes and Bidenisms, but which actually raise questions of cognitive capacities and potential senility.

While campaigning Saturday in Missouri, he continued to slur and at moments was barely intelligible — at one point mispronouncing his own name.

He urged people to elect him president because he is a “lifelong Democrat,” an “Obiden Bama Democrat”.

Joe Biden: "If you want to nominate a Democrat, a lifelong Democrat, a proud Democrat, an Obiden-Bama Democrat, join us." pic.twitter.com/TE18cVYjKb — The Hill (@thehill) March 8, 2020

But in an even more awkward moment, he confusedly called for the reelection of Donald Trump in front of bewildered supporters.

“…We cannot get re-elected, we cannot win this re-election, excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump,” Biden said.

He appeared momentarily surprised and frustrated by his own inability to get the right words out.

https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1236461268594294785

This follows on the heels of another spectacular fail resulting in a viral clip where the former vice president forgot the wording of the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Biden had said at a campaign event in Texas on Monday. “All men and women created by — you know, you know, the thing.”

Sleepy Joe Biden forgets Declaration of Independence phrase! pic.twitter.com/0Q4tADeuZS — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 5, 2020

No doubt, the Trump campaign will focus on his possible developing dementia and age as we get closer to the general election.

First Joe Biden thought “Super Tuesday” was on Thursday. Then, in the same rally, he stumbled through The Preamble of the Declaration and forgot the word ‘equal’. "We hold these truths to be self evident. All men and women created by the, you know, the thing…" What a mess! pic.twitter.com/tYlytgNjrx — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 2, 2020

He elsewhere referred to Super Tuesday as “Super Thursday” before correcting himself.

Despite the mainstream media for months refusing to take seriously what for many even among Democrats on social media is becoming cause for pressing concern, it’s now slowly seeping into the big networks as it’s becoming impossible to ignore.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/confused-biden-calls-himself-obiden-bama-says-we-can-only-re-elect-donald-trump