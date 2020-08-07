Congress Moves to Ban Milling Machines That Can Make Guns

Democrats in Congress have introduced an anti-gun measure to regulate machinery that is designed for manufacturing firearm frames or receivers.

The bill, titled H.R.7468, and referred to as the “Stop Home Manufacturing of Ghost Guns Act of 2020” aims to restrict ownership of firearms manufacturing devices for private citizens without a FFL or a manufacturer that produces these machines for FLL’s.

The bill has the support of anti-gun advocates such as Everytown.

The definition of a “firearms manufacturing device” is not clear and has some questioning how far the bill will actually go to ban milling devices that can be used for generic metal milling and customization work.

While it could be argued by the bill’s sponsors that the measure is aimed at high-profile desktop milling machines like the Ghost Gunner and similar devices, it should be pointed out that there are dozens of different brands of hobbyist-level mini CNC machines for sale both online and at hardware outlet chains such as Harbor Freight that can be used in an array of metal and polymer fabrication work to include producing firearm frames or receivers. This suggests the bill’s sponsors may not be aware of what they are trying to accomplish, or, worse, are being coy with the scope of the legislation.

As Guns.com points out, this may not address the actual “issue” at hand for Democrats. With today’s technology and 3D printers you may not even need a drill press or milling machine to create a polymer or aluminum frame.

The Giffords organization has also fully supported this measure.

“We must stop the proliferation of these easy to make, untraceable guns that can be obtained with no background check, “Adzi Vokhina, Giffords Federal Affairs Director, contends. “Clamping down on the milling machines that make it virtually effortless to create an arsenal of untraceable weapons from a basement or garage is a good place to start.”

Note the key word at the end of their statement. It’s a good place to “start”. It won’t end here.

