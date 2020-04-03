Congress proposes 50% tax on guns and ammunition in the US

Sovereign Man – by Simon Black
Congress is considering a bill to require citizens to apply for a federal license before being able to purchase a firearm.
And the government would have the authority to deny a license, even if the applicant has no criminal history or mental health issues.
That makes this essentially a nationwide “red flag law.” The government can deny or revoke a license if they arbitrarily deem you to be a problem.
The proposed law would also tax firearms at 30% and ammunition at 50%.
Meanwhile, March saw record firearm sales.
The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed 3.7 million background checks required to buy firearms. That is the highest month on record since the system began in 1998.
WELL, SO GLAD THEY WILL PUT THEIR NAMES TO THESE TREASONOUS UNLAWFUL EDICTS/MANDATES. WHAT HAS TAKEN YOU SO LONG SCUM.
LETS SEE HOW MANY OF YOUR ENFORCERS ARE WILLING TO TRADE THEIR LIVES TO ENACT PHYSICAL ENFORCEMENT OF ANY OF THIS BS UP AND DOWN THE SPECTRUM. CHECKPOINTS (PAPERS PLEASE) HA HA HA…
THERE WILL BE A POINT WHEN THE FIRST SHOTS WILL GO OFF AND IT WON’T STOP UNTIL WE THE PEOPLE ARE HANGING EVERY LAST ONE OF YOU.
DO IT BIG, GO ALL THE WAY, CAUSE NOTHING SHORT OF A TOTAL COMMITMENT ON YOUR TYRANTS PART CAN OFFER YOU ANY HOPE OF SUCCESS.
YOUR LITTLE CORONA HOAX MAY SEEM TO BE WORKING, BUT MOST OF US ARE LAUGHING AT SOMETHING WE HAVE EXPECTED FOR SOME TIME. WE WHO INTEND TO RESIST YOUR NWO DO NOT CARE ABOUT YOUR ECONOMY AND YOUR STOCK MARKET OR FOOD RATIONS OR VACCINES AND CERTAINLY NOT YOUR ENFORCERS, WHOM MOST WILL TURN ON YOU AND JOIN THE PEOPLE EVENTUALLY, WHEN THEY REALIZE THEY GONNA LOSE.
I AM HAPPY YOU HAVE FINALLY PULLED THE TRIGGER, NOW THE PEOPLE WILL GET TO DO THE SAME.
EQUAL OPPORTUNITY DYING TIME GUYS… FOR LACK OF OPERATIVES…..THE REST WILL BE HISTORY..LONG LIVE THE SPIRIT OF SAMUEL WHITTEMORE AND THE TRENCHES.
mental health issues? That’s rich coming from these control freak psychopaths. There are already plenty of guns and ammo to go around. If the people ever get a backbone it’s game over.
hang em