Congress proposes 50% tax on guns and ammunition in the US

Congress is considering a bill to require citizens to apply for a federal license before being able to purchase a firearm.

And the government would have the authority to deny a license, even if the applicant has no criminal history or mental health issues.

That makes this essentially a nationwide “red flag law.” The government can deny or revoke a license if they arbitrarily deem you to be a problem.

The proposed law would also tax firearms at 30% and ammunition at 50%.

Meanwhile, March saw record firearm sales.

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System processed 3.7 million background checks required to buy firearms. That is the highest month on record since the system began in 1998.

