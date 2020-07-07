Jul 7, 2020
While the New York Times and other media outlets are deeply concerned about evidence lacking and unverified reports of Russian bounties on U.S. troops, they all but ignore that the U.S. Congress has once again sold out U.S. troops in a new vote that refuses to bring them home from Afghanistan. This, despite the publication of the Afghanistan War papers which prove that the 18 year war has always been un-winnable and yet the public has been repeatedly lied to about the war.
3 thoughts on “Congress Sells Out U S Troops, Refusing To Again End Afghanistan War”
make them stay no jobs here.
All is fair in love and war and what goes around comes around.
They sold us out when they joined the enemy’s war machine and ignored their oaths so no F’s given here, aside from the money stolen from US to keep them there in their war against US.
They ought to be fighting their remfs if they want to be respected and as absolution for crimes against the People and humanity.
fragem