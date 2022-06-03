Congressional Committee demands answers from Daniel Defense, other gun manufacturers

Savannah Now – by Amy Paige Condon

Two days following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), chairwoman of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, sent a set of questions to the five leading manufacturers of AR-style semi-automatic rifles, including Bryan County-based Daniel Defense – maker of the DDM4 V7 AR15-style rifle used by the shooter to kill 19 fourth-graders and two teachers.

The questions revolved around the sale and marketing of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles. The deadline for answering those questions was Thursday. Despite repeated calls and emails to the Committee, however, the Savannah Morning News has been unable to confirm whether Daniel Defense met its deadline.

SMN reporters asked many of the same questions last week of Steve Reed, the vice-president of marketing for Daniel Defense. Reed responded simply with an email: “As this is an ongoing investigation we ask that you direct your questions to the proper federal authorities.”

We asked no questions related to the investigation, however. Rather, SMN is more interested in how Daniel Defense and Marty Daniel, the founder and owner, conducts its business.

