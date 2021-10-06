Congressman Cawthorn Discusses Taking Up Arms Against Fellow Americans

Members of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Paul Gosar receive the most coverage for their nutty, anti-democratic comments, but the King of the Crazies may actually be North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn. During a Macon County Republican event on Monday, Cawthorn offered these gems:
- “I will remove Joe Biden from office, and then when Kamala Harris inevitably screws up we will take them down one at a time.”
- While holding a weapon, Cawthorn said “these people [Democrats] do not have your best interests at hear…we all need to be storing up some ammunition.”
- “The things we are wanting to fight for, it doesn’t matter if our votes don’t count Because, you know, if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place – and it’s bloodshed.”
- “I will tell you, as much as I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there is nothing that I would dread dong more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American.:
- Cawthorn called the January 6th insurrectionists “political hostages” and “political prisoners” and that they should be busted out of mail. To which Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance tweeted “Correct.”
- Regarding the January 6th insurrection, Cawthorn was asked “When are you gonna call us to Washington again?” To which Cawthorn replied, “We are actively working on that one.”
- Cawthorn ranted against “experimental” Covid vaccines and questioned the science behind mask mandates.
One would think suggesting violence against fellow Americans would get Cawthorn disciplined by the House Republican Caucus. Let’s see if Speaker-wannabe Kevin McCarty has the balls to do that. My guess is “no.”
While I first saw the Cawthorn story elsewhere, I found more detail in the Charlie Sykes newsletter which comes with a Bulwark subscription. I would highly recommend becoming a member of the Bulwark and listening to Sykes’ daily podcast, which is available even without a subscription.
OOP’s short takes:
- Rudy Giuliani’s spokesperson Christianne Allen has resigned. Allen has been by Guiliani’s side for nearly 2 years, traveling extensively with him. I was perplexed at how a person in his or her early 20’s could have risen to become the chief communications person for the President’s attorney. So I researched the issue. According to a December 2019 Politico article, Ms. Allen did a lot of embellishing on her resume. I am sure being very attractive didn’t hurt, especially when it came to catching and keeping Giuliani’s attention.
- The Afghan war is finally over. But was it really a “war” the last six or seven years when there was little fighting going on? The American military was merely preserving the status quo, keeping the peace. Regardless, the Biden administration clearly bungled the evacuation and the President’s steadfast refusal to accept that fact hurts his credibility. I’m no expert, but I would think the people without guns should have been gotten out before the people with the guns. Closing down the American-controlled Bagram Airfield early on was a huge error. Leaving behind Americans and our Afghan friends is a disaster in the making. Our Afghan allies are going to be slaughtered and the Americans may end up being hostages.
- Those people who suggest Trump would have handled better choose to ignore the former President’s history. The Trump administration cut the surrender deal with the Taliban and arranged to let Taliban fighters kept as prisoners’ of war go. If anything, Trump would have made an even quicker exit from Afghanistan and left Americans behind in the process. Certainly Trump would not have evacuated any of our Afghan allies. After all, Afghans have brown skin and many are Muslim. Not Donald Trump’s kind of people.
- Speaker wannabe Kevin McCarthy actually threatened that, should tech companies comply with congressional subpoenas relating to the investigation into the January 6th insurrection, those companies will face retaliation should Republicans get the majority come 2022. Specifically McCarthy said doing so would be a violation of federal law and those companies could lose their ability to operate in the United States. McCarthy did not identify the law he thinks overrides a congressional subpoena. McCarthy is desperate to cover up what happened on January 6th and is willing to stoop to any level to accomplish that goal.
