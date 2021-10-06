Congressman Cawthorn Discusses Taking Up Arms Against Fellow Americans

Ogden on Politics

Members of Congress Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Paul Gosar receive the most coverage for their nutty, anti-democratic comments, but the King of the Crazies may actually be North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn. During a Macon County Republican event on Monday, Cawthorn offered these gems:

“I will remove Joe Biden from office, and then when Kamala Harris inevitably screws up we will take them down one at a time.”

While holding a weapon, Cawthorn said “these people [Democrats] do not have your best interests at hear…we all need to be storing up some ammunition.”

“The things we are wanting to fight for, it doesn’t matter if our votes don’t count Because, you know, if our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place – and it’s bloodshed.”

“I will tell you, as much as I am willing to defend our liberty at all costs, there is nothing that I would dread dong more than having to pick up arms against a fellow American.:

Cawthorn called the January 6th insurrectionists “political hostages” and “political prisoners” and that they should be busted out of mail. To which Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance tweeted “Correct.”

Regarding the January 6th insurrection, Cawthorn was asked “When are you gonna call us to Washington again?” To which Cawthorn replied, “We are actively working on that one.”

Cawthorn ranted against “experimental” Covid vaccines and questioned the science behind mask mandates.

One would think suggesting violence against fellow Americans would get Cawthorn disciplined by the House Republican Caucus. Let’s see if Speaker-wannabe Kevin McCarty has the balls to do that. My guess is “no.”

While I first saw the Cawthorn story elsewhere, I found more detail in the Charlie Sykes newsletter which comes with a Bulwark subscription . I would highly recommend becoming a member of the Bulwark and listening to Sykes’ daily podcast, which is available even without a subscription.

OOP’s short takes: