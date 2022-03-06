Congressman Paul Gosar: Fluoride In Drinking Water Shown To Reduce IQ

Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona (a dentist) was one of only 3 congressmen (all republicans) who voted against the frenzied war fever posing as “support for Ukraine”. Here he points out that fluoride in drinking water can cause reduced IQ, as proven in 74 published studies.

Regarding Ukraine, Rep. Gosar tweeted “I will not send constituents to die in another unconstitutional war with no U.S. national security interest… Congress takes an exclusive oath to defend the Constitution of the U.S., not Ukraine, NATO, globalist initiatives, or anything else AZ, USA is the frontline of democracy. Congress must prioritize the the strong national defense of our republic & exercise Constitutional restraint… We should just call ourselves Ukraine and then maybe we can get NATO to engage and protect our border…”

I will not send constituents to die in another unconstitutional war with no U.S. national security interest. Did you sign up to fight? Here’s your invite: https://t.co/3AddtySDm1 pic.twitter.com/7GlLYlAf4M — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 3, 2022

Congress takes an exclusive oath to defend the Constitution of the U.S., not Ukraine, NATO, globalist initiatives, or anything else AZ, USA is the frontline of democracy. Congress must prioritize the the strong national defense of our republic & exercise Constitutional restraint — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 3, 2022

Talk to me when our border is secure. https://t.co/0OXQ8wQVqo — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 2, 2022

Today I introduced a resolution: Supporting the People of America. pic.twitter.com/17KAlSRVdg — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 3, 2022

We should just call ourselves Ukraine and then maybe we can get NATO to engage and protect our border. — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) February 18, 2022

We have a 70-year history of failed “regime change” efforts. Trillions of dollars wasted. Hundreds of thousands of lives ended. Anyone today urging “regime change” through our military is a fool. https://t.co/OtaIwyMDLA — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 4, 2022

1. I stand firm with @RepThomasMassie and @RepRosendale in the vote against what I call “Get the US in another expensive War.” There is language in HR 956 giving Ukraine defacto NATO status with reference to Art. 5. Which is mandatory war authorization. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 3, 2022

2. I cannot abide another long and expensive war in a country 6,000 miles away to defend their borders while we are under invasion here with 2.5 million illegals last year alone through our undefended border. I’m a hard no our our money and military. — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 3, 2022

