Connection Between the Rockefeller Foundation, Johns Hopkins, and Gates Foundations

The 2010 Rockefeller Foundation’s ‘Lock Step’ paper and the Johns Hopkins Event 201 predicted and rehearsed for a pandemic. The two organizations have a long history of collaboration ever since 1916, when the John Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health was founded with funding from the Rockefeller Foundation. Since then, they have become inseparable.

The Rockefeller Foundation published a paper in 2010 titled Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The first scenario was called LOCK STEP and was described as follows: “A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.”



In this scenario, a virus pandemic appeares suddenly, quickly infecting populations around the world, destroying economies by interrupting mobility of people and goods, and debilitating industries and global supply chains.

This makes it possible for government leaders to take total control over their citizens as a public-health measure – a process the people greatly disliked but are psychologically incapable of resisting, because it is done in the name of protecting them. Thus, the economies and political structures of the whole world emerge as a united totalitarian system with a resentful and unruly population but one that can be effectively controlled by new technology.

We see from this that the economic and political effects of a pandemic were being carefully studied at the Rockefeller Foundation at least as early as 2010. More recently, a pandemic simulation took place at Event 201, which was hosted by the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This occurred six weeks before the first reported outbreak of the coronavirus. Almost to a tee, it followed the initial phase of the LOCK STEP scenario.

Some of the history of this collaboration is not pleasant. For example, In the 1940s, 750 victims filed a $1-billion lawsuit against the Rockefeller Foundation, the Johns Hopkins Hospital, the Johns Hopkins University, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and the Johns Hopkins Health System Corporation, alleging that they were the driving force behind human experiments in the 1940s in which vulnerable populations of Guatemalans were intentionally exposed to syphilis, gonorrhea, and other venereal diseases, without informed consent. The experiments targeted school children, orphans, psychiatric hospital patients, prison inmates, and military conscripts.

Key Rockefeller and Johns Hopkins researchers involved in the Guatemala Experiments also were behind the now infamous Tuskegee experiments in which 600 impoverished African-American sharecroppers were never informed they had syphilis, and were given placebos rather than treatment.

Bill and Melinda Gates now have joined this team and, as previously stated, they co-sponsored Event 201. It is logical that they should come together on this project. All parties involved are obsessed with population reduction. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation granted at least $60-million to the Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health to fund the Bill and Melinda Gates Institute for Population and Reproductive Health that is located inside of the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. In their dictionary, reproductive health means drastically reducing the birth rate.

None of this proves ill intent of these parties, but it does (or should) sound the alarm to be cautions when these people and their organizations ask us to trust their judgment and leadership in a health experiment called vaccines, most of which never have been tested for safety and all of which are loaded with toxins known to reduce fertility and shorten lifespan. Could that be a covert way of reducing the population? Think about it.

