Consent Withdrawn, Entire Town of Mossyrock Washington Defies Governor Inslee’s Latest Set of COVID-19 Restrictions

The Last Refuge – by Sundance

Many people talk of a foreboding sense. A sense that something is very close to erupting on the surface. I believe, and have said for months, the final eruption will come as a result of overreach by control authority in reference to COVID dictates. We are close.

In Washington State the entire town of Mossyrock has united to defy the COVID-19 dictatorial fiats of the State Governor Jay Inslee. This is how the rebellion will succeed.

WASHINGTON STATE – Mossyrock Mayor Randall Sasser said he had talked with people from around the state who had come to help out. Steve Hurst said he came from Olympia because he thinks the governor is overstepping his power. (read more)

The power of government comes from the people; or as we say in the U.S. “from the consent of the governed.” When the people lead, the politicians are forced to follow.

Without implied consent the municipal or state government has no power. None.

As a result, the nonsense ends when the majority of We The People no longer give our consent. How do We The People retract our consent? We simply refuse to comply.

When the majority of people simply refuse to comply with unilateral dictates, and laugh in the faces of those who attempt to enforce them, the government no longer has power.

If one person refuses to comply, the government or control authority can, and likely will, intervene. However, if tens of thousands rebuke these unconstitutional decrees, there isn’t a damn thing govt can do to stop it… and they know it. A non-compliant snowball becomes an unstoppable freedom avalanche.

Local, regional and state officials know they can control the behavior of an individual. If one barber shop opens, the owner becomes a target. However, those officials also know they cannot control the behavior of the majority. If every barber shop and beauty salon in town opens… there is absolutely nothing the government can do about it.

If one restaurant and/or bar opens, the state can target the owner. But if every bar and restaurant in town opens; and if everyone ignores and dispatches the silly dictates of the local, regional or state officials; there isn’t a damned thing they can do about it.

The power of the local, regional or state authority comes from the expressed consent of the people. As soon as the majority of people in that municipality deny that consent, those officials and state authoritarians lose all of their power.

Yes, it really is that simple.

They want you to think otherwise, but it is not true. If WE THE PEOPLE demand freedom and stand together the control authority is useless.

Those who construct the systems of control need to weaponize fear. Fear of arrest; fear of losing a business; fear of losing liberty or financial security. Local, regional and state officials rely on fear. As soon as the people are no longer fearful, the control ends.

The overwhelming majority of dictates around COVID-19 mitigation are not laws. There was no debate; no input from representative government; and no option for the public to weigh-in on the decisions.

All unilateral rules are arbitrary, and despite many proclamations to the contrary, they rely upon voluntary compliance. As soon as citizens no longer voluntarily comply, the term of the rules has expired. If masks are so effective then why didn’t government give masks to prisoners, instead of releasing the inmates?

Liberty is inherent.

The removal of liberty requires consent.

..”If the public are bound to yield obedience to laws to which they cannot give their approbation, they are slaves to those who make such laws and enforce them.”.. ~Sam Adams

Remember that, and think carefully about it.

The Last Refuge