Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones charged with DWI in Travis Co., authorities say

Statesman

Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was booked into the Travis County Jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated just after midnight Tuesday, the Travis County sheriff’s office said.

Jones, 46, was booked at 12:37 a.m., said Kristen Dark, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office. The driving while intoxicated charge is a class B misdemeanor, she said.

His bail was set at $3,000 but he was released on bond at 4:11 a.m., Dark said.

An arrest affidavit for Jones says a sheriff’s deputy responded at 10:10 p.m. Monday to a western Travis County residence for a disturbance reported by Jones’ wife.

His wife had told the dispatcher they were in a verbal fight that had been physical earlier in the day, the affidavit says. She said Jones was leaving the residence in a black Dodge Charger and that he was possibly drinking, the affidavit says.

While en route to the residence, a deputy saw a dark Dodge leaving the neighborhood. The vehicle was traveling 45 mph in a 40 mph zone.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and interviewed Jones, who had a strong odor of alcohol, the affidavit says.

Jones told the deputy he and his wife had gotten into an argument while eating sushi at Izumi Sushi around 8 p.m., the affidavit says. He said he drank a bottle of sake during dinner, according to the court documents.

Jones ended up walking three miles home from dinner. When he arrived home, they continued arguing, the affidavit says.

“Jones stated he then proceeded to drive to another residence he owns downtown to get away from his wife,” the affidavit says.

The deputy conducted sobriety tests on Jones. His eyes were described in the affidavit as being watery and glassy with constricted pupils. His demeanor was described as excited, talkative, carefree and cooperative, according to the court documents.

Jones had a blood alcohol level of 0.076 at 11:55 p.m. and a level of 0.079 at 11:59 p.m. The legal blood alcohol limit while driving in Texas is 0.08.

https://www.statesman.com/news/20200310/conspiracy-theorist-alex-jones-charged-with-dwi-in-travis-co-authorities-say