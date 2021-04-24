Posted: April 23, 2021 Categories: Videos Constitution Hall Pass: The Fourteenth Amendment National Constitution Center Sep 18, 2018 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
7 thoughts on “Constitution Hall Pass: The Fourteenth Amendment”
Somebody give this broad a *unt punt for me, PLEEEASE!
Happy to oblige, Martist. 🙂
.
I mainly put this in for discussion. It makes great claims for
equality-for-all but never states where the power stays. Calls The Supreme Court “the highest court in the land.” Just making sure you forget about your Common Law court where TRUE equality and justice live. Then I came across the trailer below, which I guess came about because they find it necessary to counter any objection to The 14th Amendment. Netflix fully on-board with its newest offering, has Will Smith and others explaining the 14th and how it made America great. I saw no mention of the word “subject.”
I’ll try to watch the whole film when I find it, but here’s the trailer for now. 2:52:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1h9gmJxvZU0
.
ps: Now that I think of it… This could be a direct counter to what Henry so frequently flows out there regarding the 14th and how it subjugates us. They’re listening in and are responding by trying to turn base metal into gold. Ain’t gonna happen.
.
Alchemy is a favorite of the tribe and historically attributed to the joos. merlin is said to be one and turning worthless elements into an industry which generates a fortune they control is something you’d expect from them i.e. diamonds.
I cant listen to this garbage, gives me brain cancer.
I know what you mean. Well, it’s studying the enemy. Most unpleasant, but soooo revealing.
.