Construction workers in Melbourne, Australia were told by their corrupt Union leadership to ‘get the COVID vaccine or lose your job’, so these workers ‘visited’ Union-headquarters and ‘invited’ them out of their cushy office to explain their death-threat!
2 thoughts on “Construction workers in Melbourne, Australia”
The oligarchs can’t get their shit built without you people
Tell em no
Build yer own fckin buildings
See how fast they shit when they find out what’s holding up their money
Strength in numbers
You Union guys should know this well
Show me
I already know 2 guys that told their employer to GFY
Needs to be the entire team
Back your fellow man up
Because they can’t build it with just 1 or 2 compilers either
So you fence sitters are next
This is as good as cooks at the palace peeing in the soup.
🙂
.