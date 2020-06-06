Contact Tracing for COVID-19

Serco

This overview outlines Serco’s approach to support State and US Federal health agency contact tracing initiatives using our off-season surge employee capacity.

Serco Inc. has 2,200+ security cleared employees deployed in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kentucky across the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) currently supporting enrollment in the Affordable Care Act. These individuals are trained and experienced in collecting sensitive personal information and they understand the nuances of gathering this information over the telephone. Serco stands ready to deploy our staff to launch a proactive outbound campaign to identify and contact individuals that may have unknowingly been exposed to COVID-19.

Serco is in a unique and extremely appropriate position to be able to react quickly with minimal retraining of existing staff, and launch a proactive outbound campaign to support contact tracing efforts in the US and limit the spread of COVID-19. Under the scope of our current work with CMS, Serco is currently performing 4,500,000 outbound calls annually. These calls are similar in nature to those needed for contact tracing. We can leverage this capability, as well as our proven trainable in-situ workforce and adaptable pre-defined call scripts, to reach individuals possibly exposed to COVID-19.

Read the rest here: https://www.serco.com/na/sector-expertise/citizen-services/contact-tracing