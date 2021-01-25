3 thoughts on “Conway, AR – 76 Degrees -3:30 PM – Beer to Atlanta

      1. yeah Mary

        I was rolling on I70 east late last night in Kansas from Denver, 24 degrees starting to snow jumped on the I35 headed south into Oklahoma City, temp jumped to 44 degrees in a couple hours, rain instead of snow, awesome. Original route was to stay on I70 into St. Louis, can you say “RE ROUTE”..

        Moral of story, always head south if possible

        Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*