Posted: January 25, 2021 Categories: Pics Conway, AR – 76 Degrees -3:30 PM – Beer to Atlanta
3 thoughts on “Conway, AR – 76 Degrees -3:30 PM – Beer to Atlanta”
I got the damn air on. Muggy as hell.. Temp is fluctuating wildly, 65 70 76 weird..
I almost feel sorry for you … hahahaha 11 degrees here
yeah Mary
I was rolling on I70 east late last night in Kansas from Denver, 24 degrees starting to snow jumped on the I35 headed south into Oklahoma City, temp jumped to 44 degrees in a couple hours, rain instead of snow, awesome. Original route was to stay on I70 into St. Louis, can you say “RE ROUTE”..
Moral of story, always head south if possible