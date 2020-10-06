Cop Arrested for Filming His Soon-to-be 10yo Step Daughter Nude to Make Child Porn

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Columbus, OH — Another police officer has been arrested for child porn. While this happens so often that it is depressingly not surprising, this time, it was the cop’s own soon-to-be 10-year-old step daughter who was the victim.

Columbus police officer Raymond Rose, 29, was arrested last week by an officer with the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children task force after being accused of filming a young child in a “state of nudity,” according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

Rose has been charged in Municipal Court with one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material. Both of the charges are second degree felonies.

Family members of the reported victim contacted the police department’s Internal Affairs Bureau with the allegations, ABC 6 reports. The IAB then contacted the department’s Special Victims Bureau. Due to the nature of the allegations, the Special Victims Bureau brought in the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

NOW: A Columbus Police officer is facing allegations of taping a nude child. The officer has been arrested. @wsyx6 @fox28columbus Here is a statement from the city: pic.twitter.com/8XGCd9MaSq — Haley Nelson (@HaleyWSYX6) October 1, 2020

According to police, Rose went into his soon-to-be step daughter’s bedroom and filmed the private areas of a 10-year-old girl on July 20 inside a private residence. When police investigated Rose’s phone, they reportedly found the video on it.

Police say more charges could follow as they search the remainder of his devices and residence.

#BREAKING: @prosronob says the ICAC unit advises him a CPD Officer was arrested today for child pornography. @wsyx6 @fox28columbus — Mary Eliza Smith (@MarySmithNews) October 1, 2020

The pandering obscenity charge allegedly stems from the accusation that Rose also made the little girl watch pornography on top of making her strip naked so he could film her.

On Saturday, this child predator was arraigned on his charges and his bond was set at $150,000. It is unclear weather or not he posted the bail.

“When criminal activity is discovered, our duty is to investigate and pursue the appropriate action based on the evidence. The fact that it involves one of our own does not change that,” said Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan. “The protection of children demands the highest level of priority and investigation. Regardless of who the accused is, we support every effort to ensure justice is done.”

Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien pointed out that Rose was arrested despite his status as a law enforcement officer as if applying equal justice under the law is something unusual and should be praised.

“I think it shows that no one is above the law,” O’Brien said. “If a police officer commits a crime, they will be prosecuted. They will be investigated the same as any other citizen.”

He then went on to issue a warning to the public about the prevalence of such abuse, noting that it can and will often come from relatives and friends.

“Parents need to be watchful even amongst relatives, even amongst neighbors,” said O’Brien.

According to O’Brien, Rose’s charges “carry up to 8 years in prison and the charges themselves deal with the production of the video and that is why it is among the most serious of the child pornography charges,” he said.

Despite finding the video on Rose’s phone, the Columbus police department has yet to fire him. Instead, he has had his gun taken away but is still receiving his full pay.

Free Thought Project