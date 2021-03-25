Cop Arrested for Horrifically Beating, Raping At Least a Half Dozen Children For Years

Matt Agorist

Shawnee, OK — In one of the worst cases of child abuse and child sexual abuse we have ever seen here at the Free Thought Project, an Oklahoma cop and his wife were arrested on multiple counts for abusing multiple children — for years.

Shawnee police officer Richard Mantooth was fired from the department on March 15, just two days before he and his wife were arrested. Chief Brad Gaylord was quick to distance his department from this alleged psychopath child rapist, telling News 9, “he is not an officer now.”

However, when this cop was torturing and raping his multiple child victims, he was gainfully employee with the department.

According to investigators, Richard repeatedly attacked, assaulted, and injured multiple children, while raping others. Police say that there are at least six victims who were subject to Mantooth’s abuse.

Investigators conducted interviews with five of the six victims who told police horrifying stories of physical and mental abuse. One child told police they repeatedly suffered cuts and bruises to the face during multiple attacks by this alleged monster with a badge.

“Richard caused the injury by punching him in the face and running his head through the wall,” wrote Shawnee Police Detective Beau Bohuslavicky.

According to the victims, Mantooth abused them at least twice a month and the torture was not limited to punching and beating. Mantooth is accused of choking and raping them as well.

On top of the horrifying physical abuse, Mantooth repeatedly raped the children, and is alleged to have forced a female victim to perform oral sex on him to help alleviate pain caused by kidney stones.

“(Mantooth) said he can do anything he wants to do to her and she couldn’t do anything about it,” police said in the affidavit.

Kathleen Mantooth was arrested for enabling the abuse and refusing to stop it. According to one of the witness statements on the affidavit, “she always had his back.”

The couple is currently in custody at the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center and their bonds have been set at $500,000 each.

During an interview this week, chief Gaylord told News 9, Mantooth will be held accountable for his actions.

“That type of behavior is not tolerated particularly amongst police officers,” Gaylord said. “We’re all accountable for our actions. And if you make the decision to commit crimes, you’re going to be held accountable.”

Sadly, accountability may not happen as there is a pattern of police officers getting caught preying on children, raping women, and committing other unspeakable crimes—and never going to jail.

Previously, TFTP reported on the case of California Highway Patrol lieutenant Stephen Robert Deck who was given probation for attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old in 2006. The officer was caught in an undercover sting operation set up by police to catch pedophiles in the act of trying to have sex with kids. Unlike most of the other 12 defendants in the case, who were sentenced to at least one year in prison, Deck was afforded probation simply because he wore a badge.

Although every other person caught in the same sting received jail time, Deck’s badge apparently granted him special privilege. What’s more, this child predator was allowed to keep his taxpayer-funded medical retirement. And we call this “justice” in the land of the free.

Also, as The Free Thought Project reported last year, Jacob Ryan Delgadillo, 30, a school resource officer in Houston, was given probation for having sex with a 14-year-old girl at her Middle School. If a teacher had committed such a crime, he or she would have certainly gotten jail time. The legal double standard for cops must come to an end before the public will trust the judicial system.

No more slaps on the wrist. No more saying prison would be too difficult for them. No more protecting the badge-wearer while victimizing children all over again. If justice is only for those who don’t wear badges, chaos will reign in the streets.

