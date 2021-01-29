Cop Arrested for Sexually Abusing 46 Children, Forcing Them to Cut Themselves, Threatening to Kill Them

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

New York, NY — The Free Thought Project has reported on countless cases of child predator cops going after their victims through various means online, at school, in the home, on the job, and elsewhere. We have reported on abuse and utterly horrifying incidents over the years that shock the conscience. However, we have never reported on a case like the one below in which an NYPD cop allegedly preyed on dozens of children online — sometimes encouraging them to potentially harm themselves in a serious manner — while sexually abusing them in the process.

Officer Carmine Simpson was arrested on Thursday morning for an absolutely sickening and sadistic habit of targeting dozens of children online, have them send him sexually explicit videos and photos, and encouraging them to seriously harm themselves.

“Instead of protecting the community as a sworn police officer, the defendant has preyed upon and sexually exploited the most vulnerable members,” stated Acting United States Attorney Seth D. DuCharme. “The protection of innocent children is a priority for the Department of Justice and this Office will continue to make every effort to ensure that those who contribute to the victimization of children will be brought to justice.”

According to court filings:

Simpson, a police officer with the NYPD, allegedly targeted vulnerable children on Twitter for the purpose of having them create sexually exploitative photos and videos of themselves for the defendant. Simpson often represented to his victims that he was 17 years-old, and he sent them pictures of himself where he applied a filter to alter his own appearance so that he appeared younger. Simpson communicated with at least 46 children who appear to have been between the ages of 13 and 17.

According to the FBI, Simpson had a profile on Twitter under the handle “LifeOfChris69” that was being used to target minors. They were alerted to this account by Twitter users in December who contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

On Twitter alone, according to the FBI, Simpson obtained at least 18 photographic images and 33 videos containing sexually exploitative material from children. However, he also used FaceTime, Snapchat, TikTok and Discord.

The FBI detailed several incidents, including one in which he had a child write his name on her body and video herself engaging in sexual activity to send to him.

NBC 4 reports Simpson also expressed a desire for violence. The police officer, who possesses at least one firearm, told one minor he wanted to “hold a gun to a girls head” and threaten to kill her during oral sex. On Dec. 31, he told another victim that “All I’m thinking about is just hurting and abusing you all night just to kill you after,” court documents read. He told other victims he was into “knife play,” expressing a desire to “carve words” in bodies.

Because of the disturbingly violent nature of Simpson’s allegations, a judge ordered him held without bond until his trial, as he is more of a threat to the community than the average child predator.

“One of the major concerns I have is that this is not a one-off incident here,” said U.S. Magistrate Judge A. Kathleen Tomlinson. “This series of events went on for months and months. There’s a pattern that clearly was established here.”

Simpson is now being held at the same facility in which Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell is awaiting trial.

Insanely enough, Simpson is only facing a mandatory sentence of 15 years if convicted. Most would agree that crimes like these certainly warrant more time.

“As a law enforcement officer, Mr. Simpson swore an oath to protect the public he served. We allege he chose instead to manipulate some of our society’s most vulnerable citizens when he repeatedly enticed children to create sexually explicit videos and photos,” stated FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney. “Much of this activity occurs through popular social media sites, so I’d ask parents and guardians to take some time to talk with your children about their online activities. You are the first line of defense in protecting our youth from predators. A moment of your time can save a lifetime of trauma. If you believe someone is trying to entice or sexually exploit your child, please report it to us by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or going to tips.fbi.gov.”

Free Thought Project