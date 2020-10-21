Cop Arrested on Horrifying Charges for Using His Own Children to Make Child Porn

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Enterprise, AL — To any of our frequent readers here at the Free Thought Project, it is no secret that police officers are routinely caught preying on society’s most vulnerable. As the following case out of Alabama shows us, even their own children are not safe from the most horrifying harm.

On Friday, Enterprise police officer Tomas Arias was arrested over a dozen charges stemming from the repeated sexual assault and child porn production of children who were under his care.

He faces the following charges, with the bail amounts to the right of each charge:

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

SEXUAL ABUSE OF CHILD UNDER 12 – $30,000

PARENTS/GUARDIANS PERMITTING CHILDREN TO ENGAGE IN PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER – $60,000

PARENTS/GUARDIANS PERMITTING CHILDREN TO ENGAGE IN PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER – $60,000

SODOMY 1ST – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

PRODUCTION OF OBSCENE MATTER CONTAINING VISUAL DEPICTION OF PERSON UNDER 17 YOA INVOLVED IN OBSCENE ACTS – $60,000

Arias has been given a total approximate bond of $660,000, according to his profile on the Coffee County inmate roster which is subject to change following his court appearance this week.

A statement from the Enterprise police department detailed the allegations which led to Arias’ arrest:

On October 5, 2020, a criminal complaint was filed, detailing allegations of child sexual abuse and production of child pornography. At the request of the Enterprise Police Department, because the suspect in this case was employed as a Police Officer with the City of Enterprise, the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conducted the criminal investigation regarding these allegations. This same day, the Officer was immediately relieved of duty with intent to terminate employment. On October 16, 2020, SBI Agents arrested and charged Tomas Arias, age 36, of Enterprise, AL with 14 felony charges, including the following: Parents or Guardians Permitting Children to Engage in Production of Obscene Matter, Production of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depiction of Person Under 17 Years of Age, Sodomy 1st Degree, and Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12 Years old. Arias was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest. Arias is being held without bond..

Unlike many other cases on which TFTP has reported, the department immediately moved to suspend and then terminate the alleged child rapist after he was arrested.

Lt. Billy Haglund, spokesman for the Enterprise Police Department, said the department moved through the due process of termination and it was finalized this week.

The Free Thought Project located social media posts by Arias showing multiple small children inside his home — some of whom appear to be under 5-years-old. We will not link to those posts out of respect for the potential victim(s).

According to WSFA, ail records show that Arias has since been released on bond.

Exactly how he would be released on bond with so many horrific charges against him and facing over $600,000 in bail, remains a mystery.

Free Thought Project