Cop Checks Her Phone Before Stepping In to Stop Partner’s Attack on Innocent Man

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Los Angeles, CA — A disturbing video was submitted to the Free Thought Project Monday night that shows an unidentified LAPD officer whaling on an innocent man. The video has since prompted an internal investigation for misconduct and excessive use of force.

According to police, the incident unfolded on April 27. However, video of the incident wasn’t posted online until this week. The video shows two officers with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division reportedly responding to an alleged trespassing report.

LAPD reports that when officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the man in the video below and told him to leave the property. If you read the LAPD report, it states that the officer received injuries to his hand. However, those injuries were from the repeated punches to the innocent man’s head, not from the innocent man attacking the cop.

“During the course of the investigation a physical altercation occurred between the suspect and one of the officers, resulting in the officer receiving minor injuries to his hand. The suspect had abrasions to his head and face but refused medical attention,” LAPD said in a statement.

Also, there was no altercation, the attack was one-sided and unprovoked.

As the video shows, the man is entirely compliant. He is seen putting his hands behind his back and allowing cops to handcuff him. Then, without cause or provocation, the male LAPD cop unleashes a flurry of punches to the innocent man’s head.

Amazingly enough, the man does not fight back and only crouches out of the way in an attempt to defend his head from the cop’s fists. As the cop continues to pound the compliant innocent man’s head, the video shows his partner checking her phone, entirely unconcerned that her partner is violating an innocent man’s rights.

Eventually, the abuse must get to the female cop as she finally moves in and grabs the male cop’s arm to stop further abuse.

The innocent man, clearly shocked that he was just attacked for no reason by a raging violent cop, asks the cop “what the f**k is wrong with you?”

The cop responds with the same question. But when you watch the video below, it is entirely clear who had something wrong with them and it wasn’t the innocent man getting his head pummeled by one of LA’s finest.

According to FOX 11, a uniformed supervisor responded to the scene and initiated a preliminary investigation consistent with the Department’s reportable use of force protocols,” the statement continues. “A community member who reportedly witnessed some portion of the altercation provided the supervisor with a copy of a cell phone video taken. Upon review of the content of the cell phone video and the involved officer’s body worn video, the supervisor notified his commanding officer and investigators of the Internal Affairs Group responded to conduct a personnel complaint investigation.”

After the video was posted online, LAPD Chief Michel Moore ordered an investigation into the officer’s use of force.

“The LAPD closely scrutinizes all uses of force, as we hold every officer to our high standards. While we are withholding judgement on the actions of the involved officer at this time, the officer has been assigned home pending further investigation,” said LAPD.

TFTP spoke with a friend of the victim who wishes to remain anonymous who said the man getting beaten in the video below will likely not even file a lawsuit because he is “such a soft hearted person, who loves his kids and his family.”

Shameful, LAPD. Shameful indeed. No wonder their cops are trying to kill each other.

Free Thought Project