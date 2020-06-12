Posted: June 11, 2020 Categories: Videos Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian The Onion Aug 25, 2017 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Cop Explains How It Feels To Live Every Day In Fear Someone Might Record You Brutalizing A Civilian”
Since when does “the onion” do documentaries?!
Incredibly accurate portrayal.
And you get $150,000 including all your perks plus side work and all you can steal while your doing it. FK YOU!
Thank you onion!