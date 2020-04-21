Cop Hired After Admitting to Child Rape, Arrested for Running Child Sex Ring with Teacher Wife

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Livingston, LA — As TFTP reported late last year, a high level Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy — who commanded the SWAT team — and his wife, were indicted on more than 150 felonies for unspeakable crimes against children and animals. Dennis Perkins, 44, and and his wife Cynthia Perkins, 34, are accused of multiple counts of child rape and the production of child pornography, among other disturbing charges. As if this cop/teacher child rape case couldn’t get any worse, new documents filed on Monday lay out, in graphic detail, even more heinous acts by these disgusting individuals.

