Cop Responds to Child Who Attempted Suicide—By Raping the Child

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Staten Island, NY — A Pompton Lakes police officer who has been under investigation for over three years, has been hit with a slew of charges this week related to the sexual abuse of a child. Mark Stinnard, 37, is off the streets today and no longer a threat to his alleged victim.

According to police, Stinnard met the child after she attempted to commit suicide and began grooming her from that point. After he began grooming the child, the child’s family reported him on April 23, 2018 to the Riverdale Police department. It took three years to complete the investigation and arrest Stinnard.

Stinnard told the child that their relationship would eventually become public and “that he would not keep me in the shadows forever,” the victim wrote in a statement.

“He always made me feel better by saying that people won’t agree with it, but we love each other,” the victim’s statement said, according to court documents.

During the investigation, police learned that Stinnard was having a sexual relationship with the child — which is rape when the child is under the age of consent. He would also demand that his victim send him nude photos and videos.

“[I]n the course of their relationship he would request that the child take nude photos and videos and send them to him,” the prosecutor said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes didn’t disclose the age or gender of the child other than saying that the child was “under the age of 18.” However, we can assume that the victim was younger as the age of consent in New Jersey is 16.

Stinnard committed the offenses on his own time, she said, adding that his behavior “did not touch upon his employment as a police officer.”

However, in addition to his job as a police officer, Stinnard was a member of the local volunteer ambulance squad and met the teen after she had been hospitalized for a suicide attempt, according to court documents. So he was still in a position of authority over the child.

He has since been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child for manufacturing child pornography, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for engaging in sexual conduct with a child, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for possessing child pornography, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child for causing harm to a child.

Valdes, meanwhile, asked that “anyone with additional information about this incident or other incidents regarding this individual to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO.”

Insanely enough, this is the second such story in which a cop responded to a child’s suicide attempt and ended up raping the victim — this year. Earlier this year Waynesboro police officer William E. Sublett IV was arrested for responding to a call about a child’s suicide attempt and allegedly raped the child.

The investigation into Sublett, 33, of Washington Township began in December 2019 after he responded to a suicide attempt call for a child. In February, Trooper Erica Polcha announced Sublett’s arrest on charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and aggravated indecent assault.

When Sublett responded to the call, he allegedly began grooming her from that day. According to court records, the officer sent sexually explicit messages to her and then molested her.

According to Polcha, the girl said she met Sublett during the December 2019 suicide attempt call, that he had online sexual conversations with her, has asked for unclothed photos of her and had fondled her breasts and genitals against her will at his home this past November.

As frequent readers of the Free Thought Project know, police officers are arrested weekly in this country for sex crimes involving children. This is a massive problem but becomes even worse when kids think the cops are there to help them and end up being abused by those cops.

As we reported at the end of last year, the New Orleans Police department arrested one of their own officers for sexually assaulting a child. Rodney Vicknair, 53, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile and malfeasance, for sexually assaulting a child while investigating a sexual assault that she reported.

That child had contacted the NOPD to report a sexual assault and Vicknair was assigned to her case. Instead of helping the child, however, this monster allegedly began grooming her.

His case was nearly identical to Sublett’s as he began sending text messages to the girl, going to her house during his personal time and remarking how attractive she was and how she aroused him, said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He is also accused of fondling the girl’s genitals and breasts, according to the investigation.

Free Thought Project