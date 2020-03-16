Cop Shoots FBI Agent Who Was Arresting Him for Conspiracy Against the Constitution

Free Thought Project – by Jack Burns

Two Kentucky Constables (police officers as they’re known in some states) exchanged gunfire last Friday with FBI agents who were attempting to serve a search warrant. One unnamed FBI agent and Pulaski County Fourth District Constable Gary Baldock were both injured by the gunfire after the FBI says Baldock opened fire on them outside his residence. The FBI agent was serving an arrest warrant on Baldock for his repeated alleged violations of the Constitution.

Fifth District Constable Mike “Wally” Wallace as well as Baldock were under investigation for depriving citizens of their constitutional rights. Somerset defense attorney Greg Ousley says he called the FBI after interviewing several of his clients who claimed if they paid the constable money their cases would get dismissed. Ousley, the whistleblower, told reporters:

I contacted the FBI about seven months ago because I had several clients tell me the things that he did to them. My clients would usually have to forfeit money to Wally via fiscal court and [then] get a sweet deal on the rocket docket.

Both alleged dirty cops are now under federal indictment. The paperwork of which reads in part:

(The constables) knowingly and willfully conspired together to injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate persons within Pulaski County, Kentucky, in the free exercise and enjoyment of a right secured to them by the Constitution and laws of the United States, specifically their right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures by one acting under color of law and the right to be free from the deprivation of property without due process of law by one acting under color of law.

Wallace has already entered a plea of “not guilty” and was released under the condition he not engage in any police activity until the matter is resolved. Robert Norfleet, Wallace’s attorney, said his client was not on scene at the site of the shooting and says he is “shocked and saddened” by the incident.

WKYT talked to a neighbor who found himself in the middle of a shooting involving an FBI agent at a Pulaski County constable’s house.

“I heard over the loudspeaker ‘Gary Baldock, open up. This is the FBI.’ and I jumped up and I went in the hallway and looked through the window,” said the neighbor. “And in the dark a guy dressed in black with a gun leaning over the hood of my truck.”

The shooting took place at Baldock’s residence on Mountain View Drive in Somerset. Norfleet says he has not had a chance to look at all the evidence the FBI has against his client and is unsure if he’ll be Wallace’s attorney going forward with the federal case against him but says his client maintains his innocence.

It’s rare when law enforcement officials engage in a shootout with each other. For those who may not know, a constable is someone who has the full authority to exercise all policing activities within a city, town or county except that instead of being hired, they are elected. In other words, their actions carry the full weight of the law.

For a defense attorney to contact the FBI means he has placed his career on the line to expose what he believes to be corruption. When the FBI showed up on Baldock’s doorsteps, he showed just how determined he was to defend himself, by actually opening gunfire on federal agents.

As TFTP has reported, we as a country may be seeing more of this in the coming months with lawmakers and politicians creating laws which are seemingly at odds with the U.S. Constitution. Specifically, laws meant to curtail 2nd Amendment freedoms have pushed sheriff’s and counties all across the country to create 2nd Amendment sanctuaries whereby Sheriff’s have stated they will refuse to comply with state laws meant to separate citizens from their guns. The whole national scenario is setting up conflict whereby state police officers may attempt to get into armed conflicts with local police officers who refuse to enforce state laws.

