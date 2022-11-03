Cop Walks Into Traffic And Intentionally Smashes Out People’s Mirrors





James Freeman

October 24, 2022

Deputy Chad Whiston was on an accident scene on October 17th in the early morning in Torrance County New Mexico. The light was still poor at that time, and Chad was walking around in the road in all black as cars were driving past. He intentionally walked towards one car to smash it’s side view mirror out, and then did it again a minute later. Only one of the victims has come forward, so if you are the other victim or you know the other victim please speak up so that we can get Chad to pay for the damages.