Cops Attempt to Enforce Social Distancing and Get Run Off By Water Guns

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist
Los Angeles, CA — A video that will surely be a controversial conversation starter was shared with the Free Thought Project this week showing LAPD officers getting doused with water in a Los Angeles neighborhood.
According to the OP, the officers were in the neighborhood to enforce social distancing. It is clear in the video that none of the residents of the Los Angeles neighborhood who were outside were concerned with social distancing.
“Six feet! Six feet!” a person is heard yelling when the cops exited the vehicle.
All of the sudden, as the male officer rounded the front of his cruiser, a young man runs up with a water gun and starts spraying. He was clearly not afraid of how the officer would react and seemed to be doing it as a joke.
The first person spraying would then set off a chain reaction of other people joining in and spraying the officers. Eventually, they were hit with so much water that they had to retreat.
As the two officers got in their vehicle, a torrent of water was unleashed on their cruiser with one person throwing a water gun as the pair drove off.
Below is that video.
With a population of nearly 4 million residents, Los Angeles is the largest city in California and the country’s second most populous city after New York City. It is clear from this video that a significant portion of the city is not practicing social distancing. Despite this obvious lack of social distancing, California is not even ranked in the top 30 states per 100,000 people for coronavirus deaths. Something to think about.
As TFTP has reported, this is not the first time citizens have been caught on video dousing cops with water. Last year, this became a trend. Multiple videos of people dumping water on cops took the internet by storm in 2019 with some police supporters calling for the offenders to be killed. Despite not doing anything at the time, in July, police began arresting the people seen in the videos for dumping water on the officers.
According to police, one of the men in a now-viral video seen dumping water on officers was 24-year-old Robert Perez. In July, Perez was arrested in connection with the drenching of two police officers by a crowd with buckets of water in the Bronx. The incident on East 173rd Street and Boston Road in the Bronx was captured on cellphone video, according to NBC New York.
Perez was charged with harassment, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass. After his arrest, police released images of 10 more people wanted in connection with the water incident. The images led to the arrest of three more people, Courtney Thompson, Isiah Scott and Chad Bowden, all 28, and all face charges similar to Perez.
The video of the officers getting drenched by a crowd of people sent shock waves through the media. Because water can’t really hurt someone, the debate over what should happen to people who dump it on cops raged. Then, as TFTP reported at the time, we saw how the police felt about it when they began making arrests.
Exactly how the LAPD will respond to the people spraying water in this video remains a mystery. However, if they respond to water guns like they respond to innocent people sitting in a field, the residents of this neighborhood should be on the lookout.
8 thoughts on “Cops Attempt to Enforce Social Distancing and Get Run Off By Water Guns”
My Fellow Americans:
If I recall correctly, when REAL Americans got tired of tyranny and criminal oppression by the king’s men at Lexington & Concord,.. they dumped lead on them, at high velocity.
Water?,… yeah,.. that will show these communist enforcers who means business….
JD – US Marine Fighting Stupidity.
Agreed, this is obviously public housing buildings I see there, I think the popos were more afraid of some errant gangbangers going off on them..!!
Hey JD did I receive the package yet??
Hi Norm,
YES! I did, thank you ever so much.
I meant to mention it on the Tactical Report Yesterday,.. but ended up forgetting once I got going.
I have not even had a chance to look thru it and see exactly what you sent, but I’m sure I will love everything!
I saw on your shipping label all this was sent from the islands! Hahahaha,.. no wonder it took a little while to get here! (Don’t you know you were that far off!)
Thanks Again Norm! – JD
Ok, great, Glad you finally got it. Just tuned in to the show now, work gets in the way everyday….!
Aloha, Hawaii is my home and my America. The tyranny that confronts all of us is abound everywhere of course.
Enjoy the data and share…
A good water jet will cut through steel! LMAO
Even though these were just water guns, I think this is a good indicator of what much of the public now thinks of these “public servants.” As I kid, I never could have done that. Out of the question. In some ways, these kids were kinda brave, bold. They may prove to be a future asset.
🙂
.
Hi Galen,
Agreed, even though we are already passed the point where Americans should be defending themselves against this treason and tyranny,…. the uprising always starts with small acts of defiance, after all, didn’t the Boston Massacre of 1770 start with pelting the king’s soldiers with snowballs?…
The Question Of Our Time: How much tyranny, criminality and abuse must be heaped on Americans before the slaughter of these traitors start?
JD – US Marine Awaiting That Moment….
As I understand it, we each get to pick our moment. We, the unorganized militia, the unregulated, the pissed off individuals. Moments are many, which will be the one to grab? I guess it’s about that line in the sand. Some have reduced it to forced testing, forced vax, disarming. Not so black and white since their methods of infringement are many. Thanks for helping me ready for my moment.
🙂
.