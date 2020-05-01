Cops Being Told to Prioritize Social Distancing Snitching Calls Over 911 Emergencies

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Starting in March in California, paranoid citizens began calling their local police departments via 911 to report their neighbors — for coughing. Fast forward to this week, however, and we now have hotlines set up across the country designed to take calls from people just like the ones in California who call the cops to report their neighbors for coughing or improper social distancing. In New York, an NYPD whistleblower reportedly told the NY Post that cops are being forced to prioritize 311 snitching calls of social distancing over 911 emergency calls.

“311 is more [of a] priority than someone getting robbed at gunpoint,” an NYPD source told The Post.

“The NYPD is making it mandatory to answer 311 within 45 minutes, otherwise [the commanding officer] is gonna have to explain himself,” the source went on.

According to the Post, not one but three NYPD cops have come forward to say they are being forced to prioritze snitching calls over actual emergencies.

“People getting jumped, robbed, assaulted…. doesn’t matter…. my captain asks about why a 311 job is almost reaching 45 minutes [and] not being closed out yet,” the source said.

Naturally, this is a claim the mayor’s office vehemently denies.

“These claims are false and dangerous. It is a slight to the hardworking men and women of the NYPD to imply that they would not respond to a 911 emergency with anything but the utmost urgency,” City Hall spokeswoman Olivia Lapeyrolerie said.

However, as the Post reports, commanding officers are under pressure to get 311 calls answered within 45 minutes to deal with surging social-distancing complaints, making it difficult for officers on the ground to accomplish that while also responding to 911 emergencies in a timely manner, according to sources.

On Monday, according to the report, a 911 call for a death inside a home took 5 hours for police to respond while the 45 minute mandate has been continually accomplished.

“If the dead body was a 311 call, a unit would have responded in 45 minutes,” the source told the Post.

Though the Mayor’s office denies they are prioritizing 311 calls, Mayor Bill de Blasio himself, went on television to encourage citizens to rat out their neighbors, going so far as to ask New Yorkers to text images of their neighbors violating social distancing to 311. He was met with massive resistance however, as the lines got flooded with people flipping the bird and ‘d**k pics.’

This is similar to other states like Kentucky, whose governor announced a COVID-19 snitch hotline that allows citizens to report people and businesses who they think may be disobeying the state’s social distancing mandates. The COVID-19 reporting hotline is 1-833-KY-SAFER or (833)-597-2337.

The governor’s decision drew immediate ire from Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie who compared it to a chapter out of George Orwell’s 1984.

Apparently the KYSAFER hotline was inundated with so many calls that Congressman Massie’s attempt to contact them went to a busy signal. There are that many citizens out there waiting to tell on their neighbor for an alleged violation.

“All operators are currently serving other snitches.” pic.twitter.com/OrJBCne3sL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 24, 2020

It is important to point out that no one here at the Free Thought Project is telling people not to practice social distancing. However, encouraging citizens to snitch on each other is a move out of every fascist government’s playbook throughout history. While it is a different degree, it is no different in kind than Germans reporting Jews to the Nazi regime.

People need to stay away from others, avoid public spaces, and do everything they can to avoid spreading this pandemic.

But these snitch lines go farther than merely attempting to flatten the curve. This perpetuates the tyrannical and despotic “see something, say something” society that flourished after 911 in which innocent people found themselves subject to the police state simply because they had a paranoid neighbor.

As the Free Thought Project reported, Barbecue Becky began the summer of the snitches in 2018 as neighbors turned in fellow neighbors to authorities for selling water, lemonade, or for simply being black at your own apartment complex pool. This see something say something society is the wet dream of the authoritarian and providing a hotline for this outlet will undoubtedly do more harm than good. This hotline will be fuel to the fire that is Barbecue Becky.

When cops are blowing the whistle, pointing out that responding to social distancing snitches is more important than stopping an armed robbery, something has gone horribly wrong.

Free Thought Project