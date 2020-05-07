May 7, 2020
Determined not to go to jail, Sean “DaDon” Reed led Indianapolis police on a high speed chase Wednesday before parking his car and attempting to make his getaway on foot – all while live streaming on Facebook as more than a thousand people watched. He was gunned down within seconds.
Read full story in link. https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on…
One thought on “Cops Gun Man Down as he Live Streams on Facebook to thousands of Viewers”
I heard at least 14 shots…and they wonder why this is gonna end badly for them? They think they are the good guys…!
Sounds like I hear a promotion coming for some lucky officer.! Mthrfkrs
War is when the shooting is in both directions with no rules. They haven’t seen it even begin to start yet.
How sad…!