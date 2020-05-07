Cops Gun Man Down as he Live Streams on Facebook to thousands of Viewers


Photography is Not a Crime
May 7, 2020
Determined not to go to jail, Sean “DaDon” Reed led Indianapolis police on a high speed chase Wednesday before parking his car and attempting to make his getaway on foot – all while live streaming on Facebook as more than a thousand people watched. He was gunned down within seconds.
Read full story in link. https://newsmaven.io/pinacnews/eye-on…

One thought on “Cops Gun Man Down as he Live Streams on Facebook to thousands of Viewers

  1. I heard at least 14 shots…and they wonder why this is gonna end badly for them? They think they are the good guys…!

    Sounds like I hear a promotion coming for some lucky officer.! Mthrfkrs

    War is when the shooting is in both directions with no rules. They haven’t seen it even begin to start yet.

    How sad…!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*