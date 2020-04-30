Cops Harass Mom for Letting Daughter Play Outside During Lockdown and She Owns Them

Calumet County, WI — While there are examples of police officers across the country refusing to enforce arbitrary and outright ridiculous government mandates that do nothing for actual safety, there is no shortage of instances of cops fulfilling their roles as enforcers by blindly “just doing their jobs.” A mother in Wisconsin learned just how far the order followers are willing to go this week when she received a visit from two Calumet County Sheriff’s Deputies — because her daughter was playing outside with their neighbor.

As the following infuriating video shows, two deputies with the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office pay an unsuspecting mother a visit reportedly because her daughter was outside playing with a friend….the horror.

When the two deputies show up, the mother, identified only as ‘Amy’, told the deputies that she spoke with the sheriffs department two weeks ago and she was told that cops wouldn’t be enforcing “that order.”

“Your officer was just here two weeks ago and he explained to me that you all wouldn’t be enforcing that order,” said Amy.

“Oh, we’re about to,” the deputy, identified as police school liaison deputy Matthew Eberhardt, threatens.

“So why are you here?” asks Amy.

“Because your daughter is going to play at other people’s home and you’re allowing it to happen,” Eberhardt explained, adding, “Stop having your kid go by other people’s home!”

“Okay,” she responded. “I acknowledge it, anything else?”

Eberhardt says, “no,” implying that there was nothing else, but the interaction and subsequent harassment was only just beginning.

As Eberhardt tries to save face and walk away, the female officer on the scene wanted some, so she chimed in. She asked for the mother’s last name and middle initial so she could file paperwork for the alleged “violation of a state order.”

“Because you violated an order,” the female cop says before she’s cut off by the mother.

“I haven’t violated an order,” Amy says.

The female cop then continued to shame the mom for letting her child walk in her own neighborhood, saying, “She walks all over the place all day long barefoot… She shouldn’t be anywhere away from the house.”

The shame didn’t work, however. As the female officer continued to pry and shame the mother, the mother flexed her rights and refused to answer any questions, telling the deputies that she did nothing wrong.

This mother knew how arbitrary and ridiculous the harassment was. After refusing to identify herself and standing her ground, this rights-flexing mother sent the cops packing. But not before the female cop attempted to hold on to what dignity she had left.

We are going to document that you “were uncooperative” and added “We’ll be back if your daughter’s out!”

It is important to point out that this mom wasn’t gallivanting her children in crowded public places, or letting them run freely in a supermarket — they were playing in their own neighborhood outside — an entirely safe and acceptable form of self-quarantine.

What’s more, earlier this month, Wisconsin governor Tony Evers, relaxed much of the state’s stay-at-home order and even opened golf courses. The idea that grown adults can go to a golf course and play golf with each other while a child cannot play outside with her friend is absolute insanity and speaks to the arbitrary nature of law enforcement amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sadly, this case is one of many on which the Free Thought Project has reported over the last few weeks as cops try vigorously to end up on the wrong side of history by enforcing unlawful and outright egregious decrees, many times without a violation actually taking place.

As we reported earlier this month, a father was arrested in front of his children for legally obeying all rules and playing in an open park with his daughter.

