Cops hunt armed driver who fired at another car during a MAGA vehicle rally on an Ohio highway

Daily Mail

Police are on the hunt for a gunman who opened fire during a Pro-Trump parade in Ohio on Saturday morning

The incident occurred near the town of Hilliard shortly before 11 am as a cavalcade of Trump supporters drove along the I-270.

According to police, the shooter was a ‘participant in the parade’ and ‘fired a shot through a victim’s window.’

The condition of that person is not publicly known, and the shooter is still at large.

NBC 4 reports that the suspect was driving a ‘black pickup truck with Trump and American flags and Marines sticker.’

Dublin Police took to Twitter shortly after the shooting, urging driver to exercise caution, saying emergency response crews were at the scene of a ‘traffic accident’.

‘We looped around 270 three times and didn’t see any problems,’ parade organizer Mary Ann Walker told WCMH-TV.

‘I think we saw one accident, maybe a little fender bender off the side of the road. So that’s very surprising.

‘Hopefully, I wouldn’t think it was anybody in our group because everybody is so friendly and nice and I just don’t see that happening.’

The incident comes just days after President Trump and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden discussed instances of political violence currently plaguing political rallies and social justice protests.

This past summer, dozens of people were shot dead and injured as rival political groups clashed in the streets,

See pics and read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8802175/Police-searching-gunman-opened-fire-pro-Trump-rally-Ohio.html