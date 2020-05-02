Cops in tense stand-off with thousands of protesters demanding California beaches are reopened after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s shut them down to contain coronavirus

Daily Mail

Thousands of anti-lockdown protesters stood off with mounted police Friday as they assembled on the boardwalk at Huntington Beach angered by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s order to close the beaches and called for an end to the coronavirus shutdown.

Gov. Newsom acted to close state and local beaches in Orange County to residents from Friday morning after ‘disturbing’ images showed thousands flocking to the sands last weekend – ignoring the state’s stay-at-home order.

The rally was one of many held in at least 10 states across the US on Friday in anger over the extended lockdowns.

Thousands in cities including New York City, LA, Chicago, Raleigh, Columbus gathered at city halls and state houses to demand freedom after weeks of being forced to stay home.

The closure announcement triggered criticism in Huntington Beach, in particular, as between 2,500 and 3,000 people gathered a block from the beach Friday to voice their anger, ABC News reported.

Sheriff Don Barnes of Orange County said his department would not actively seek to arrest people on beaches, according to the Los Angeles Times, as protesters were seen being pushed back by a line of police on horses..

Read the rest here: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8279447/Thousands-anti-lockdown-protesters-ignore-social-distancing-swarm-Huntington-Beach.html