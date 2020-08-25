Cops Kneel on Handcuffed Man’s Head Before Smashing His Face Into the Curb

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Beaumont, TX — A gruesome video was submitted to the Free Thought Project this week showing an unnecessary violent move by Beaumont police that could’ve killed a man. Luckily, the man, whose name is Omar, did not die. However, he was arrested and according to his friends, unjustly.

The woman who sent us in the video tells the Free Thought Project that Omar was approached by police and attacked for no reason. She says Omar was attempting to tell one of his friends — who apparently had too much to drink — to ride with him, when police initiated the stop.

As the video below shows, three officers are on top of Omar who is already in handcuffs. Though we have no way to tell what happened prior to this, we can see that Omar is subdued, in handcuffs and has on officer’s knee on his head and another officer’s elbow on his neck.

When police go to pick Omar up, they do so with so much force that the man is propelled forward, face-first into the curb.

“Oh my god, you knocked him the f**k ou!” the woman filming says.

Blood is then seen pouring out of his face as Omar’s head slumps. For a moment he appears unconscious. When police sit him up, Omar has a hard time holding up his head up and appears extremely dazed.

A friend of Omar’s, Jiovanna Salinas started a petition calling for the Beaumont Police Department to be held accountable for the treatment of Omar. It has garnered over 13,000 signatures as of the writing of this article.

In the petition, Salinas describes how the incident unfolds:

A Hispanic male by the name Omar has been a victim of police brutality, Omar wasn’t doing anything wrong or illegal he was simply just telling his friend to get in the car because he was intoxicated and simply didn’t want anything bad to happen to his friend or for him to get in trouble. The cops decided to arrest him for caring about his friends well being and safety during all of this three cops were holding him down with one cop having his knee on Omar’s face, Omar was not resisting in any way he was pinned to the floor during this the cops violently Grabbed him and hit is face on a curb knocking Omar out for a couple of seconds and having his forehead busted open with blood pouring out, the cops didn’t do anything to stop the bleeding and Omar needs justice for this and the cops MUST be taken accountable and should be fired for the actions they have caused, this could have ended terribly the cops from Beaumont Texas should not have been so aggressive and they should not have put so much unnecessary force to someone who was not resisting at all. Omar kept saying over and over again that he didn’t want to die, this breaks my heart and he needs justice to be served GARRIS badge # 281

The Free Thought Project reached out to the Beaumont police department to ask them about this incident but have not yet received a response.

In a follow-up post the person who shared the video posted an update saying that Omar has been released from police custody but shared an image of the nasty cut he sustained from the violent arrest. Omar has multiple staples in his head.

