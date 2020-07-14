Cops Raid Innocent Family, Rip Naked Mom From Shower, Assault Her in Front Yard

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Los Angeles, CA — A woman and mother has been identified only as Jane Doe in a recent lawsuit due to the horrifying experience she suffered at the hands of LA cops. She had committed no crime and harmed no one when multiple cops broke into her apartment, forced their way into her bathroom, and pulled her naked from the shower. They were looking for another person, who they just so happened to have arrested completely across town before attacking her.

The incident unfolded last July but is only just now coming to light as the woman has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. The video was recorded by the woman’s 13-year-old sister who watched alongside the woman’s son in horror as Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies broke down the door, pulled her from the shower, and yanked her outside in front of everyone.

“I’m telling him I’m not dressed and to wait a minute,” she said. The deputy, “said, ‘no’ and opened the door.”

To make matters worse, the woman was menstruating, according to the lawsuit, as she was dragged into her front yard and attacked.

“They tied me up, I was dragged across my grass, keep in mind, I was on my menstrual period,” she told NBC4’s I-Team. “I’m completely undressed, on my front yard.”

The woman explained that the officers proceeded to sexually assault her, grabbing her “privates” while jumping on top of her and holding her by the hair.

As she was not the person they were looking for, police had no right to even handcuff her, much less detain her for any amount of time. However, that’s what happened — constitutional rights be damned. To top it off, as the deputies assaulted an innocent naked woman in her own home, the man they were looking for was already in their custody.

According to NBC 4, at the time of the search, the woman says the deputies told her they were searching for her brother, who was wanted in an assault case. Time-stamped Sheriff’s Department booking records show he was being arrested by other deputies in South Los Angeles around the same time deputies forced open the woman’s door in Lancaster.

“They were looking for someone who wasn’t there,” said the woman’s attorney Brian Dunn, according to NBC 4. He said there was no threat to public safety, and no reason for the deputies to go into the home in the manner they did.

“There was too much aggression and not enough compassion,” Dunn said, adding that no female deputies were sent to the home and the male deputies inappropriately touched, searched, and handled his client while she was naked.

Even after arresting her brother, it turned out to be pointless because the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office declined to file a criminal charge citing a lack of sufficient evidence. “No independent witnesses,” and, “suspect denies,” were listed by the deputy district attorney who rejected the case, according to a charge evaluation worksheet over the allegations.

When asked to comment about why they attacked an innocent naked mother in the shower, the LASD chose to remain silent.

“Due to pending litigation, the Department is unable to comment,” it said in a written statement.

The innocent woman’s lawsuit accuses the deputies of violating her civil rights, based on an unreasonable search, committing battery, and negligently and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

“The above conduct of the individual defendants was outrageous, and undertaken with reckless disregard of the probability that plaintiffs would suffer severe emotional distress,” the lawsuit said.

“I’m in complete shock that it happened,” the woman told NBC 4. “I feel as if they should be held accountable for their actions.”

