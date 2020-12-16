Cops Raid Wrong Home, Humiliate Naked Woman, Attempt to Keep Video Secret

Chicago, IL — Over the past few years, the residents of Chicago have been subjected to a militarized police state occupation. Innocent family after innocent family each waking up in the middle of the night as heavily armed storm troopers throw flash bangs into their homes, haul them outside in the cold, point guns at their heads, and even handcuff small children. These families are being terrorized in their own homes, many of them left with PTSD, and no one is being held accountable—because the state is the one behind the terror. As the following case illustrates, when these terrorizing cops are caught, they go to great lengths to hide their crimes.

Last year, Anjanette Young had just gotten home from her job as a licensed social worker at the hospital and was getting undressed in her bedroom when she heard a laud pounding. The pounding was from the heavily armed Chicago cops outside her door, smashing it in with a battering ram.

“It was so traumatic to hear the thing that was hitting the door,” Young told CBS 2, who has been covering Chicago PD’s raids on wrong homes for several years now. “And it happened so fast, I didn’t have time to put on clothes.”

Once the taxpayer funded terrorists broke down the door, they rushed into Young’s bedroom, yelling, “Police search warrant,” and “Hands up, hands up, hands up.”

Naked and terrified, Young complied with the orders as the heavily armed men humiliated her in her home, refusing to allow her to get dressed before they handcuffed her.

“There were big guns,” Young said. “Guns with lights and scopes on them. And they were yelling at me, you know, put your hands up, put your hands up.

“What is going on?” Young asked. “There’s nobody else here, I live alone. I mean, what is going on here? You’ve got the wrong house. I live alone.”

The officers couldn’t have cared less about being in the wrong home and they had to neutralize threat posed by this innocent naked woman.

“It’s one of those moments where I felt I could have died that night,” she said. “Like if I would have made one wrong move, it felt like they would have shot me. I truly believe they would have shot me.”

Young repeatedly told the officers that they were in the wrong home, but they didn’t care. Throughout the course of the unlawful raid, Young told her captors a total of 43 times that they had the wrong home.

“Who are you looking for?” Young asked.

“I’ve been living here for four years and nobody lives here but me,” she yelled.

“I’m telling you this is wrong,” Young continued. “I have nothing to do with whoever this person is you are looking for.”

“OK, OK, you don’t have to shout,” the sergeant said.

“I don’t have to shout?” Young yelled. “This is f**king ridiculous. You’ve got me in handcuffs. I’m naked, and you kicked my house in. I keep telling you, you’ve got the wrong place.”

CBS 2 discovered that an informant had made up an address and given it to police. Police then took the word of this informant and carried out the raid without first verifying who lived at the address. As CBS 2 reports:

Despite no evidence in the complaint that police made efforts to independently verify the informant’s tip, such as conducting any surveillance or additional checks as required by policy, the search warrant was approved by an assistant state’s attorney and a judge. But CBS 2 quickly found, through police and court records, the informant gave police the wrong address. The 23-year-old suspect police were looking for actually lived in the unit next door to Young at the time of the raid and had no connection to her.

Adding to the shocking level of incompetence is the fact that police could have easily tracked the person they wanted — because he was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.

Police then waged a campaign of secrecy and refused to release any information.

When Young attempted to obtain the body camera footage through a Freedom of Information Act request, she was denied. CBS 2 was also denied.

“I feel like they didn’t want us to have this video because they knew how bad it was,” Young said. “They knew they had done something wrong. They knew that the way they treated me was not right.”

Young’s lawyer eventually obtained the video as part of her lawsuit but the city still attempted to block it. According to CBS 2, hours before the TV version of this report broadcast, the city’s lawyers attempted to stop them from airing the video by filing an emergency motion in federal court.

Obviously, they were unsuccessful.

Unfortunately, despite this blatant violation captured on camera, no one will likely be held accountable as this is not the first time incidents like this have happened. TFTP has documented at least a dozen raids by Chicago police in just the last year that were carried out on innocent families. In spite of taxpayers shelling out millions in lawsuit settlements, the CPD seems unconcerned with correcting themselves — proving they are accountable to no one.

