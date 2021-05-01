Posted: May 1, 2021 Categories: Videos Cops Seize $40K from Man Going to Buy Truck Steve Lehto Apr 9, 2021 Another example of Civil Asset Forfeiture – and why it should be abolished. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
3 thoughts on “Cops Seize $40K from Man Going to Buy Truck”
this guy doesnt get ot, BUT…
I had an incident at the border once. They asked if all this stuff was mine? Told them It is all belongeth to ME! This person got into problems of not stating things clearly.
Watch this guys video on the title 18 us code 3002. He try’s to disprove it but it says it clear as day.