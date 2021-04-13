Corbett Report Banned From YouTube After 14 Years, 570k Subs And 92+ Million Views

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

James Corbett’s The Corbett Report was purged from YouTube over the weekend for the crime of telling the truth.

James knew the ban was coming and is taking it in stride:

Mission Accomplished: The Corbett Report Removed From Youtube

by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

April 11, 2021 I posted Episode 398 of The Corbett Report podcast, “Science Says,” around 10 PM Japanese Standard Time on Friday, April 9th, 2021, and then went to bed. Sometime shortly after midnight, the main Corbett Report channel was removed from YouTube. And, just like that, 14 years of work–some 1700+ videos, 569,000+ subscribers and 90 million+ video views–was erased from the digital ether. . . . Well, the GooTube portion of that digital ether, anyway. Given that I’ve been promoting YouTube alternatives since at least 2009, and given that I have made video after video after video after video after video warning my audience that I would be banned from GooTube, and given that I even delivered a presentation last year noting that The Library of Alexandria is on Fire, it’s safe to say that this news did not catch me off guard. Learning about the banning after waking up on Saturday morning, my only thought was, “Well, that took longer than I expected.” Indeed, it was not surprising in any sense that this was the report that led to GooTube purging my main channel. When you release a video on an account that already has two strikes for information that “contradicts the World Health Organization (WHO) or local health authorities’ medical information about COVID-19” and that video itself contains information calling those very authorities’ pronouncements into question, you better believe the thought that this might be your last YouTube upload crosses your mind when you push that publish button. Heck, the “offending” podcast even centers around an op ed comparing COVID skeptics to terrorists and calling for the UN to mount a “counteroffensive” against them. Of course this video was going to be censored. […] Now, as I do not need to tell my regular audience, none of the videos are actually gone. Every single video was backed up to LBRY. Years worth of videos are backed up to BitChute, and, to a lesser extent, Minds and Archive.org. Every video since 2011 is downloadable directly from my servers. But if you don’t know that by this point, perhaps you’re not really ready to follow The Corbett Report into the Brave New (post-YouTube) Internet. Newsflash: this is 2021. If you’re still using YouTube to get your news, history and political information then you’ve got bigger problems than just the loss of The Corbett Report.

Bookmark James’ site directly and follow him on BitChute, LBRY/Odysee and Minds.

As I reported in December, YouTube’s new rules explicitly ban the majority of Americans from expressing their political views.

YouTube partnered with the Anti-Defamation League in 2019 and now uses AI to censor absolutely everything the ADL wants off their platform.

Listen to the CEO of YouTube brag about their extensive censorship campaign to the World Economic Forum Especially revealing to hear who it is for: government, press, advertisers Users aren't mentioned oncepic.twitter.com/AbLjX5yJEn — LBRY is fighting to save crypto (@LBRYcom) April 7, 2021

Read the rest here: http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62154

Information Liberation