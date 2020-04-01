Posted: April 1, 2020 Categories: Videos Corona Fakery On Parade terribletimworldorder on March 27th, 2020. The phony fake show rages on. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Corona Fakery On Parade”
This guy kills me! LOL!
(Laughing) Here’s some comments from Bitchute…
“leonard • 2 hours ago
the video of “salerno medical” is NOT A HOSPITAL it is a second generation medical practice with 11 doctors but only 6 of them have initials after their name according to “web md” it’s full name is “salerno medical associates, llc” and has 3 specialties. if you look at insurance affiliations, it has 44 of them, all are PPO, and HMO’s with a few other initials, meaning managed health care plans. the address is 613 park ave. fl 2, east orange, nj,07017 . when i entered 613 park ave into google earth, it automaticly gave me the option of east orange nj, and street view shows only 1 sign in the parking lot, not 2 and images were taken in july of 2019. and yes, it IS A RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD!
the reviews says this place is “money hungry” the darker sign on the right of the bright red sign is done by blending 2 different photographs to apear as 1, there is a parking lot where the dark sign is with no building. the tent was moved to take the other photo, notice the hedge’s , its the same hedge with about 2 feet of parking lot between the 2!
SO DEFINITELY FAKE ASS NEWS GOING ON AT THE NEWS REPORTING!!
YOU CAN NOT GET ANY MORE FAKE THAN THIS, EVEN WHEN THE RITCHIE GIRL WAS WAITING FOR A “SUPPRISE ” VISIT FROM HER PARIS HILTON, WITH THE CAMERA CREW INSIDE HER HOUSE WAITING FOR PARIS AND HER CAMERA CREW TO COME KNOCKING AT HER DOOR ON REALITY TV, IS NOT AS FAKE AS THIS CORONA VIRUS SHIT!!!”…..and…..”leonard • an hour ago
triage tents’s as i pointed out, there is only 1 so called triage tent . and if you look it is a “harbor freight” portable garage barely big enough for 1 car. his “hospital is just a doctors office with no bed space, if lucky he might have a sink in each “exam room” also if he bought $17,000 worth of medical supplies at 800% markup on the black market, you take 17,000 and divide by 8 and you get the dollar amount of medical supplies he bought, i say he bought because he is the CEO of this limited liability CORPORATION . he actually bought less than $2,500 worth of stuff, and that “triage tent” cost less than $200 at harbor freight. thing is the BLACK MARKET DOES NOT GIVE YOU A RECEIPT so if he comes up with recipts next time he files taxes for the $17,000 he spent, then he needs to go TO JAIL FOR TAX FRAUD!!!”