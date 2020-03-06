Corona Virus Maps

In case you want to follow the action as it unfolds, here are two different maps that are updated hourly and show the locations and numbers of confirmed corona virus cases. I’m not vouching for the credibility of either, but it may be the best info we have to work with at this point.



MAP: Here are the confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and worldwide

https://www.sun-sentinel.com/health/fl-ne-coronavirus-cases-tracker-map-20200303-ekvoxn4akrglzizeqt7umsjqym-htmlstory.html

Interactive coronavirus heat map shows spread of virus around the globe

https://www.foxnews.com/health/coronavirus-heat-map-johns-hopkins-university