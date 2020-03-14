Coronavirus: “Authoritative” Financial Experts Fail to ‘Debunk’ Pandemic Bonds “Conspiracy Theory”

THE INTERNET MILITIA – Euromoney claims that they are among the top financial experts in the world. They wanted to prove this recently by trying (trying) to ‘debunk’ the “conspiracy theory” claiming that the pandemic bonds system is rigged.

They miserably failed.

Euromoney: “At the heart [pandemic bonds] are insurance”

TIM: Pandemic bonds may have been anything you wanted them to be but the day the United Nations claimed that they were “working to define ‘pandemic’” pandemic bonds were anything but insurance.

You can’t just unilaterally change the terms of a contract by changing the very definition of the key word in the whole contract, “pandemic”.

The fact that this is now on record proves that the pandemic bonds system was rigged from the very beginning. Larry Summers his featured article in which he promoted the creation of the pandemic bonds further documents this when you have your thinking cap on.

Euromoney: “Investors in pandemic bonds are, by definition, betting that you will survive”

TIM: No, that is provably not true. That you would use this as your sales pitch, sure. How else would you sell it???

Since the chance for a pandemic is only about 4%, those who created this financial construction did so to lure in gullible private and public investors who were promised up to 13% interest per year.

Those with actual knowledge of this and who participated from the beginning have by now sold their junk derivatives-laced pandemic bonds participations. Only uninformed people are now still invested in pandemic bonds.

That’s why the UN has been buying time, so that those who have created the scam can safely get rid of anything that has to do with pandemic bonds. You can’t do that overnight so someone has to stretch it out as far as possible.

“if this was influenza, we would’ve called a pandemic ages ago.” – Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergencies Program

